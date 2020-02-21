Blackboard Insurance : Receives Approval in Virginia

Expands next-generation insurance experience to 47 states across five industries

Blackboard Insurance (“Blackboard”) today announced the approval of its commercial insurance package in Virginia, bringing capabilities to middle market customers in 47 states and territories. Blackboard’s commercial insurance package includes Property, General Liability, Auto, and Umbrella across the manufacturing, real estate, retail, wholesale and services industries.

“We’re excited for the momentum we’ve built over the last six months, with the latest example being the addition of Virginia to our list of approved coverage states. We continue to forge ahead on our mission to transform the way brokers and customers experience commercial insurance – from quotes and underwriting to claims and payments,” said Seraina Macia, Chief Executive Officer of Blackboard.

"Since the launch of our insurtech startup in 2017, we’ve brought together industry experts, data scientists and technology professionals to build a next-generation insurance platform to better serve the evolving insurance needs of middle market businesses, both now and in the future," concluded Ms. Macia.

For more information on the commercial package we offer in Virginia and in other states, please visit: www.blackboardinsurance.com.

About Blackboard

Blackboard Insurance, which is an American International Group, Inc. (AIG) company, is reimagining the ecosystem of commercial insurance for the middle market using modern technology and team innovation. Using our proprietary technology, we seek to streamline everything from underwriting to claims and finance to operations, and deliver a more efficient, seamless experience. We write property, auto, general liability and umbrella liability for companies in the manufacturing, real estate, wholesale, retail and services industries with annual sales up to $500 million. Find out more and get in touch at www.blackboardinsurance.com.

Admitted insurance provided by Blackboard Insurance Company. Surplus lines insurance sold only through licensed surplus lines producers. Not all policies and/or coverages are available in every jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005050/en/