Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blackboxstocks Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Subscriber Base Grew 61% in Q1

Blackboxstocks Inc. (OTC PINK: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2020 ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $415,251, an increase of 83.6% over the first quarter of 2019.
  • Net Income was $42,828 compared to a net loss of $208,503 in the first quarter of 2019.
  • The subscriber base grew 61% during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Blackboxstocks CEO Gust Kepler said, “The revenue growth we experienced in the first quarter was directly attributable to increasing our marketing spend beginning February 4th. We were not able to advertise regularly, or to this extent previously due to capital constraints. We have now reached 'escape velocity' and are deploying a designated percentage of our recurring free cashflow into digital advertising on a daily basis. We project total revenue for the six months ending 6-30-2020 will exceed $1,200,000, in comparison to $480,157 for the comparable period in 2019. We are also pleased to announce that our user base has grown 206% between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.”

Detailed financial information can be found in Blackboxstocks’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 and filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on June 29, 2020.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 8,000 stocks and up to 900,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at Blackbox stocks are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as “if,” “may,” “might,” “will, “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets.

We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aHONDA MOTOR : China firm tie up over electric car battery development
AQ
08:48aRecruiter.com Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
GL
08:47aPOWERBAND : IIROC Trading Halt - PBX
AQ
08:47aHANDICARE PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Handicares interim report January-June 2020
AQ
08:47aACME UNITED CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
08:47aITM : and RadioMedix announce Drug Master File Submission for ITM :'s 68Ge/68Ga Generator GeGant® for the U.S. Market
BU
08:46aDAIICHI SANKYO : EMA Validates and Grants Accelerated Assessment for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for the Treatment of HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer
AQ
08:46aSLAM EXPLORATION : Awarded $30,000 for Drilling Maisie Gold
AQ
08:46aBINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Secures VIMA Rev Strobe Lenses through a Strategic Product Acquisition and Announces Private Placement
AQ
08:46aMEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue June, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group