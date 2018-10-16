Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blackhawk Bancorp : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 03:43pm CEST

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2018 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB) reported net income of $2.58 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which was a $562 thousand, or 28%, increase over the $2.02 million earned the previous quarter of 2018, and a $646,000, or 33%, increase over the $1.93 million earned in the third quarter of 2017. Fully diluted earnings per share ( 'EPS') for the third quarter increased $0.17, to $0.78, as compared to $0.61, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and increased by $0.19, as compared to $0.59, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The quarterly results produced a return on average assets of 1.29% and a return on average equity of 12.67%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported net income of $6.0 million, which was a $1.2 million, or 25%, increase over the $4.8 million reported for the first nine months of 2017. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2018 increased 14%, to $1.83, as compared to $1.60 the first nine months of 2017. The nine-month results produced a return on average assets ('ROAA') of 1.06% and a return on average equity ( 'ROAE') of 10.21%.

Total assets increased by $51.7 million, or 7%, to $772.4 million at September 30, 2018, as compared to $720.6 million as of December 31, 2017. Gross loans increased by $23.9 million, or 5%, during the first nine months of 2018, to $509.7 million, as compared to $485.8 million at December 31, 2017. At the same time, total deposits increased by $63.1 million, or 10%, to $680.1 million, as compared to $617.0 million as of December 31, 2017.

The following table summarizes the net income and includes other key ratios for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30,

2018

Jun 30,

2018

Mar 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2017

Sep 30,

2017

Net income

$ 2,578 $ 2,016 $ 1,452 $ 1,371 $ 1,932

Diluted EPS

$ 0.78 $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.59

ROAA

1.29% 1.06% .81% .77% 1.09%

ROAE

12.67% 10.25% 7.56% 7.00% 10.01%

Net interest margin(1)

 3.91% 3.91% 3.83% 3.79% 3.77%

Efficiency ratio(1) (2)

 66.6% 70.4% 73.8% 72.5% 65.8%

'We continue to invest in our people, strategically expand our business footprint, and leverage the use of technology that will best serve our marketplace and provide opportunities for sustained revenue growth and those decisions are being reflected in our performance results', said Todd James the company's Chief Executive Officer. 'We remain grateful for the leadership of Rick Bastian, who recently announced his retirement but has instilled an entrepreneurial culture at Blackhawk that is focused on delivering personalized attention and value-added products and services that enhance the financial success of our customers,' he added.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter totaled $7.19 million, increasing $406 thousand, or 6%, compared to $6.78 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and by $1.22 million, or 20%, as compared to $5.97 million for the third quarter of last year. The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was 3.91%, which is a fourteen basis point increase over the 3.77% net interest margin for the third quarter of 2017, and was unchanged from the second quarter of 2018.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, increased by $3.4 million, or 20%, as compared to the first nine months of 2017. The net interest margin ratio increased by twenty-two basis points for the first nine months of 2018, to 3.88%, as compared to 3.66% for the first nine months of 2017.

The Company's strong 2018 financial performance has been driven by 20% increases in net interest income for both the third quarter and year-to-date periods ending September 30, 2018, as compared to the same respective periods in 2017. The increases in net interest income and the net interest margin ratios substantially reflect the strong growth in average earning assets, particularly loans, which were funded by deposit growth with a simultaneous reduction in borrowings.

'We remain bullish on our ability to continue our profitable growth momentum within our expanded footprint,' said David Adkins, the company's Chief Operating Officer and CEO of the bank subsidiary. 'The economy remains robust and interest rates remain favorable despite the recent increase by the Federal Open Market Committee. We are attracting customers in our expanded market areas and expect additional opportunities in our traditional footprint as recent consolidation has customers seeking more responsive service levels and local decision making that only a true community bank can provide,' he added.

Average total loans for the first nine months of this year increased $75.2 million, or 18%, to $504.8 million as compared to $429.6 million the first nine months of 2017. Total average total deposits increased $73.1 million, or 12%, to $668.7 million as compared to $595.7 million for the first nine months of 2017.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, totaled $150 thousand, as compared to $370 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and $360 thousand for the third quarter of 2017. The provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2018 totaled $1.03 million, which was a decrease of $50,000, or 4.6%, as compared to the $1.08 million provision expense recorded in the first nine months of 2017. As of September 30, 2018, the company has continued to record a loan loss provision to accommodate loan growth despite continued improvement in credit metrics.

Total nonperforming assets, which includes impaired loans, troubled debt restructurings that performed in accordance with their modified terms, and a small other-real-estate portfolio, decreased $1.09 million, to $7.47 million as of September 30, 2018, as compared to $8.56 million as of June 30, 2018, and $11.1 million at September 30, 2017. As a result, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets as of September 30, 2018, was .97%, as compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2018, and 1.57% at September 30, 2017.

In addition to the reduction in non-performing assets at September 30, 2018, other measures of credit quality also showed improvement. The company realized net loan recoveries of $678 thousand for the first nine months of 2018. Those net recoveries, combined with the $1.03 million provision for loan losses, increased the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans to 1.41%, as of September 30, 2018, as compared to 1.30% at June 30, 2018, and 1.13% as of December 31, 2017. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 99.7% as of September 30, 2018, as compared to 79.2% at June 30, 2018, and 67.2% as of December 31, 2017.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, totaled $3.14 million, a $103 thousand increase, as compared to $3.04 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and a $361 thousand increase over the $2.78 million reported for the third quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the most recent quarter included a $110 thousand increase in gain on sale of loans. The increase in non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2017 is primarily attributable to growth in gain on sale of loans and debit card revenue.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, totaled $6.91 million, a decrease of $55 thousand as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and was an increase of $1.06 million, or 18%, as compared to the third quarter of 2017. The increase in expenses compared to the third quarter of last year included a $726 thousand increase in salary and benefit related expenditures and a $189 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expense.

Operating expenses for the nine-month period, ended September 30, 2018, totaled $20.4 million, which was a $3.3 million, or 19%, increase over the first nine months of 2017. That increase included a $2.3 million increase in salary and benefit costs, a $681 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, and a $109 thousand increase in marketing expenses. These increases are the primarily the result of the talent added to increase capacity in the company's business and mortgage banking units. The increases also include costs related to the Janesville, Wisconsin full-service branch, which opened in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the Elgin, Illinois loan production office, which opened during the first quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the first nine months of the year increased by $90 thousand, or 7%, as compared to the first nine months of 2017 despite a 21% increase in pre-tax income. The company has realized approximately $650 thousand of savings in the first nine of the year due to the reduction in the federal income tax rate that was included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Outlook

Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets and by emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service delivery that remains unmatched by larger competitors. Growth, combined with an ongoing strengthening of the company's credit quality, is expected to lead to improved earnings. Growth and earnings could, however, be tempered by factors outside of company control including uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory burden, and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank, which operates eight banking centers and a dedicated commercial office that together services south central Wisconsin and north central Illinois along the I-90 corridor from Elgin, Illinois, to Janesville, Wisconsin. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions; success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of 'critical accounting policies'; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers.

Further information:
www.blackhawkbank.com

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
Todd James
tjames@blackhawkbank.com
Phone: (608) 364-8911

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017
(UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31,

Assets

2018 2017
(Amounts in thousands, except
share and per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$ 19,526 $ 19,326

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other

5,878 2,215

Total cash and cash equivalents

25,404 21,541

Securities available-for-sale

197,507 176,350

Loans held for sale

4,623 747

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

540 654

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,211 and $5,503

at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

497,840 479,539

Premises and equipment, net

13,131 11,120

Goodwill

5,037 5,037

Mortgage Servicing rights

2,871 2,508

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

10,738 10,512

Other assets

14,663 12,613

Total assets

$ 772,354 $ 720,621

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$ 129,376 $ 115,724

Interest-bearing

550,760 501,271

Total deposits

680,136 616,995

Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017)

5,155 5,155

Other borrowings

- 16,228

Other liabilities

6,241 4,109

Total liabilities

691,532 642,487

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

3,366,192 and 3,364,092 shares issued as of September 30, 2018 and

December 31, 2017, respectively

34 34

Additional paid-in capital

33,339 32,874

Retained earnings

50,215 45,114

Treasury stock, 91,613 and 91,043 shares at cost as of September 30, 2018

and December 31, 2017, respectively

(1,032 ) (1,124 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,734 ) 1,236

Total stockholders' equity

80,822 78,134

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 772,354 $ 720,621

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

Nine months ended September 30,
2018 2017
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$ 19,369 $ 15,025

Interest on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

2,591 2,372

Tax-exempt

1,123 1,144

Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other

340 103

Total interest income

23,423 18,644

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

2,956 1,366

Interest on subordinated debentures and notes

171 294

Interest on senior secured term note

- 67

Interest on other borrowings

46 85

Total interest expense

3,173 1,812

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

20,250 16,832

Provision for loan losses

1,030 1,080

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

19,220 15,752

Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

2,339 2,189

Net gain on sale of loans

2,500 1,744

Net loan servicing income

521 557

Debit card interchange fees

2,033 1,789

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities available-for-sale

65 91

Net other gains (losses)

46 (33 )

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

226 231

Other

943 958

Total noninterest income

8,673 7,526

Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

11,998 9,666

Occupancy and equipment

2,549 1,868

Data processing

1,240 1,154

Debit card processing and issuance

968 882

Advertising and marketing

422 313

Professional fees

922 814

Office Supplies

266 206

Telephone

375 346

Other

1,685 1,869

Total noninterest expenses

20,425 17,118

Income before income taxes

7,468 6,160

Provision for income taxes

1,422 1,332

Net income

$ 6,046 $ 4,828

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 1.83 $ 1.60

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

1.83 1.60

Dividends Per Common Share

0.28 0.20

Net Interest Margin (1)

 3.88 % 3.66 %

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

 70.07 % 68.64 %

Return on Assets

1.06 % 0.94 %

Return on Common Equity

10.21 % 9.39 %

(1) Net interest margin and the efficiency ratio are calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis
(2) Efficiency ratio is calculated excluding net securities gains (losses) and other gains (losses)


FINISH THE BELOW

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$ 6,884 $ 6,610 $ 5,875 $ 5,659 $ 5,357

Interest on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

980 839 772 685 806

Tax-exempt

389 359 375 402 384

Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other

208 59 73 13 44

Total interest income

8,461 7,867 7,095 6,759 6,591

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

1,213 991 752 635 527

Interest on subordinated debentures and notes

59 59 53 47 47

Interest on senior secured term note

- - - - -

Interest on other borrowings

- 34 12 29 44

Total interest expense

1,272 1,084 817 711 618

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

7,189 6,783 6,278 6,048 5,973

Provision for loan losses

150 370 510 710 360

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,039 6,413 5,768 5,338 5,613

Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

829 769 741 787 791

Net gain on sale of loans

1,070 960 470 695 687

Net loan servicing income

171 173 177 175 179

Debit card interchange fees

663 675 695 623 608

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale

- 59 6 (159 ) 104

Net other gains (losses)

69 (17 ) (6 ) 1 (7 )

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

72 73 81 74 74

Other

267 346 330 337 344

Total noninterest income

3,141 3,038 2,494 2,533 2,780

Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,081 4,050 3,867 3,828 3,355

Occupancy and equipment

826 891 832 709 637

Data processing

428 417 395 362 382

Debit card processing and issuance

339 336 293 300 309

Advertising and marketing

126 143 153 180 111

Professional fees

350 316 256 305 305

Office Supplies

77 79 110 82 66

Telephone

125 126 124 122 118

Other

555 604 526 615 560

Total noninterest expenses

6,907 6,962 6,556 6,503 5,843

Income before income taxes

3,273 2,489 1,706 1,368 2,550

Provision for income taxes

695 473 254 (3 ) 618

Net income

$ 2,578 $ 2,016 $ 1,452 $ 1,371 $ 1,932

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.78 $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.59

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

0.78 0.61 0.44 0.42 0.59

Dividends Per Common Share

0.10 0.10 0.08 0.08 0.08

Net Interest Margin (1)

 3.91 % 3.91 % 3.83 % 3.79 % 3.77 %

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

 66.55 % 70.41 % 73.79 % 72.45 % 65.77 %

Return on Assets

1.29 % 1.06 % 0.81 % 0.77 % 1.09 %

Return on Common Equity

12.67 % 10.25 % 7.56 % 7.00 % 10.01 %

(1) Net interest margin and the efficiency ratio are calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis
(2) Efficiency ratio is calculated excluding net securities gains (losses) and other gains (losses)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

As of

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$ 19,526 $ 16,942 $ 16,727 $ 19,326 $ 16,633

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other

5,878 43,001 13,503 2,215 7,415

Securities

197,507 181,466 171,814 176,350 177,702

Net loans/leases

502,463 495,005 497,630 480,286 460,684

Goodwill

5,037 5,037 5,037 5,037 5,037

Other assets

41,943 39,978 37,743 37,407 37,165

Total assets

$ 772,354 $ 781,429 $ 742,454 $ 720,621 $ 704,636

Deposits

$ 680,136 $ 692,968 $ 656,114 $ 616,995 $ 606,539

Subordinated debentures

5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155

Borrowings

- - - 16,228 11,858

Other liabilities

6,241 3,856 3,185 4,109 3,815

Stockholders' equity

80,822 79,450 78,000 78,134 77,269

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 772,354 $ 781,429 $ 742,454 $ 720,621 $ 704,636

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2018 2018 2018 2017 2017

Non-accrual loans

$ 3,362 $ 3,539 $ 3,511 $ 3,657 $ 5,852

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

- 388 139 - -

Troubled debt restructures - accruing

3,873 4,283 4,456 4,527 4,886

Total nonperforming loans

$ 7,235 $ 8,210 $ 8,106 $ 8,184 $ 10,738

Other real estate owned

237 350 511 470 343

Total nonperforming assets

$ 7,472 $ 8,560 $ 8,617 $ 8,654 $ 11,081

Total loans

$ 509,674 $ 501,504 $ 503,779 $ 485,789 $ 466,548

Allowance for loan losses

$ 7,211 $ 6,499 $ 6,149 $ 5,503 $ 5,864
$ 502,463 $ 495,005 $ 497,630 $ 480,286 $ 460,684

Nonperforming Assets to total Assets

0.97 % 1.10 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.57 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.42 % 1.64 % 1.61 % 1.68 % 2.30 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.41 % 1.30 % 1.22 % 1.13 % 1.26 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

99.7 % 79.2 % 75.9 % 67.2 % 54.6 %

For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE

2018 2018 2018 2017 2017

Beginning Balance

$ 6,499 $ 6,149 $ 5,503 $ 5,864 $ 5,613

Provision

150 370 510 710 360

Loans charged off

105 178 52 1,326 156

Loan recoveries

667 158 188 255 47

Net charge-offs

(562 ) 20 (136 ) 1,071 109

Ending Balance

$ 7,211 $ 6,499 $ 6,149 $ 5,503 $ 5,864

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Amounts in thousands)

(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis)

For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017
Average Average Average Average Average Average
Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Interest-bearing deposits and other

$ 41,362 $ 208 1.99 % $ 14,326 $ 59 1.64 % $ 14,318 $ 44 1.23 %

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

136,841 980 2.84 % 127,448 839 2.64 % 137,483 806 2.33 %

Tax-exempt investment securities

51,527 389 3.90 % 47,889 359 3.92 % 52,838 384 4.61 %

Total Investment securities

188,368 1,369 3.13 % 175,337 1,198 2.99 % 190,321 1,190 2.96 %

Loans

511,279 6,884 5.34 % 517,412 6,610 5.12 % 449,410 5,357 4.74 %

Total Earning Assets

$ 741,009 $ 8,461 4.59 % $ 707,075 $ 7,867 4.52 % $ 654,049 $ 6,591 4.15 %

Allowance for loan losses

(7,092 ) (6,403 ) (5,766 )

Cash and due from banks

16,755 17,228 14,254

Other assets

40,487 41,613 41,504

Total Assets

$ 791,159 $ 759,513 $ 704,041

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$ 245,050 $ 338 0.55 % $ 225,104 $ 294 0.52 % $ 210,082 $ 270 0.40 %

Savings and money market deposits

234,935 496 0.84 % 225,411 397 0.71 % 183,826 74 0.19 %

Time deposits

94,937 379 1.58 % 90,779 300 1.33 % 91,072 183 1.00 %

Total interest bearing deposits

574,922 1,213 0.84 % 541,294 991 0.73 % 484,980 527 0.43 %

Subordinated debentures and notes

5,155 59 4.52 % 5,155 59 4.59 % 5,155 47 3.65 %

Borrowings

160 - 2.32 % 6,999 34 1.95 % 14,203 44 1.22 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$ 580,237 $ 1,272 0.87 % $ 553,448 $ 1,084 0.79 % $ 504,338 $ 618 0.49 %

Interest Rate Spread

3.72 % 3.73 % 3.66 %

Noninterest checking accounts

125,074 123,689 118,748

Other liabilities

5,126 3,472 4,382

Total liabilities

710,437 680,609 627,468

Total Stockholders' equity

80,722 78,904 76,573

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$ 791,159 $ 759,513 $ 704,041

Net Interest Income/Margin

$ 7,189 3.91 % $ 6,783 3.91 % $ 5,973 3.77 %

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Amounts in thousands)

(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017
Average Average Average Average
Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Interest-bearing deposits and other

$ 25,308 $ 340 1.80 % $ 13,513 $ 103 1.03 %

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

128,330 2,591 2.70 % 142,046 2,372 2.23 %

Tax-exempt investment securities

50,142 1,123 3.90 % 52,358 1,144 4.56 %

Total Investment securities

178,472 3,714 3.04 % 194,404 3,516 2.86 %

Loans

504,754 19,369 5.13 % 429,576 15,025 4.68 %

Total Earning Assets

$ 708,534 $ 23,423 4.48 % $ 637,493 $ 18,644 4.04 %

Allowance for loan losses

(6,436 ) (5,469 )

Cash and due from banks

17,350 15,742

Other assets

41,128 40,973

Total Assets

$ 760,576 $ 688,739

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$ 231,636 $ 873 0.50 % $ 211,936 $ 539 0.34 %

Savings and money market deposits

222,692 1,143 0.69 % 179,654 231 0.17 %

Time deposits

92,010 940 1.37 % 85,656 596 0.93 %

Total interest bearing deposits

546,338 2,956 0.72 % 477,246 1,366 0.38 %

Subordinated debentures

5,155 171 4.43 % 7,725 294 5.10 %

Borrowings

3,455 46 1.83 % 12,636 152 1.61 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$ 554,948 $ 3,173 0.76 % $ 497,607 $ 1,812 0.49 %

Interest Rate Spread

3.72 % 3.55 %

Noninterest checking accounts

122,404 118,408

Other liabilities

4,035 3,944

Total liabilities

681,387 619,959

Total Stockholders' equity

79,189 68,780

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$ 760,576 $ 688,739

Net Interest Income/Margin

$ 20,250 3.88 % $ 16,832 3.66 %

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

Disclaimer

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 13:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:07pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global stocks jump, helped by strong earnings in the US
AQ
04:07pWinners Announced - West Africa Media Excellence Awards 2018
AQ
04:07pGOOD GAMING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pMGE ENERGY : Issues October 2018 'Inside View'
BU
04:06pZIMPERIUM WEBINAR : How a Company was Hacked with a Smartphone – October 23, 2018
BU
04:04pAnthem Expands Affordable Mountain Health Plan to Small and Large Employers in Northwestern Colorado
BU
04:04pVisitors are Invited to "Win with Digi-Key" at electronica 2018 Munich
PR
04:04pCHINA HERB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pJETBLUE : ’s Newest Destination is... Good!
BU
04:04pINFINITI RESEARCH : Reveals Top Trends in the Manufacturing Industry
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
4GENMAB : Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for Third Quarter of 2018
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.