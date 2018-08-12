Log in
Blacklane Introduces Chauffeured Green Class with Teslas

08/12/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBTA CONVENTION – Travelers can now book and take emissions-free chauffeured rides in 20 cities with Blacklane. The company’s new Green Class features Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles in Adelaide, Amsterdam, Auckland, Austin, Basel, Birmingham (U.K.), Denver, Dublin, Edinburgh, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Lisbon, London, Milan, Montreal, Munich, Paris, Phoenix, Sydney and Zurich.

Blacklane Green Class
Blacklane's new chauffeured Green Class launched in 20 cities across 13 countries. Travelers' rides are in Tesla Model X and Model S vehicles. Last year, the company became the first ride service to offset carbon emissions from all rides globally.


The Green Class expands Blacklane’s fleet beyond its current Business Class, Business Van/SUV and First Class that are available in 260 cities worldwide. As local chauffeurs add more qualifying vehicles to their fleets, Blacklane will extend Green Class to new cities.

“We welcome battery-electric chauffeur-quality vehicles from all premium automakers to our fleet. Supporting business and leisure travelers with green travel options is essential to a healthy planet,” said Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder of Blacklane. “We are proud to combine zero emissions with the vehicle comfort, quiet and performance that passengers expect.”

By booking Blacklane’s Green Class, companies can also lower their emissions and help fulfill Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals.

The Green Class builds on Blacklane’s environmental commitments. Last year, the company became the first ride service to offset carbon emissions from all rides globally. Blacklane also was a founding member of the World Alliance of Efficient Solutions. Most recently, Blacklane was certified completely carbon-neutral by offsetting emissions from its entire global operations.

Green Class rides come with the same high-quality standards and full duty of care as all other Blacklane trips:

  • All-inclusive rates guaranteed at the time of booking. Blacklane never adds taxes, tolls, fees, tips or surges to fixed fares.
  • Instant booking confirmations.
  • Commercially licensed and insured drivers dressed professionally.
  • Driver meet-and-greet, including luggage assistance.
  • Up to one hour of free driver waiting time at airports and up to 15 minutes at all other locations, for transfers.
  • Free changes and cancellations for transfers up to one hour before pickup.
  • Real-time flight tracking and adjustment of pickup times according to actual arrival times.
  • Free cancellations for transfers up to one hour before pickup.
  • Driver contact information sent over SMS and email one hour before pick-up.
  • 24/7 multi-lingual customer service on phone, email and social media.

About Blacklane (www.blacklane.com)

Upgrade your travels with Blacklane. The company covers the first and last miles and feet of your journey. We provide peace of mind in more than 50 countries and 260 cities with chauffeured rides and in 500 airports with airport concierge services and lounge access. We guarantee high quality at fair, fixed and all-inclusive rates. You can book Blacklane on our website or mobile apps or via distribution and channel partners.

Blacklane Press Contacts

Adam Parken, Director of Communications & Public Relations
Office: +49 30 2016 3016
Mobile: +49 159 0414 6420 and +1 919 277 8551
adam.parken@blacklane.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29db1227-4123-46ef-8a35-bfe59891434c

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
