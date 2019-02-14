Blackline : AVAYA, CALIFORNIA DAIRIES, ENERSYS, MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY AND NU SKIN SIGN ON WITH BLACKLINE IN Q4'2018

Enterprise and midsize companies worldwide continue to automate F&A with 187M+ reconciliations auto-certified, 3.5B+ transactions matched by BlackLine customers in 2018

LOS ANGELES, LONDON,SINGAPORE and SYDNEY - Feb. 14, 2019 - Leading financial controls and automation software providerBlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) continues to expand its customer base globally, adding a broad range of both large and midsize companies to its client roster during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Altogether, 137 net new customers spanning North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Asia-Pacific region (ASIAPAC) signed on to deploy BlackLine's cloud platform. The company also booked the first deals through its recently announced reseller agreement with SAP, with at least one coming in from each of the three regions.

Among the new customers to come on board in North America in Q4 were American National Insurance, Avaya, California Dairies, EnerSys, Las Vegas Valley Water District, Lime, Michigan State University and Nu Skin. In EMEA new customers included Marquard& Bahls, METRO Cash & Carry, Micro Focus and Nilfisk. And in ASIAPAC, Ausgrid, Fortescue Metals Group and South32 Group Operationswere among those that signed on to use BlackLine during the fourth quarter of the year.

Over 222,000 people across more than 2,600 companies presently use BlackLine's products and solutions to help increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations.In 2018 alone, more than 187 million reconciliations were auto-certified and over 3.5 billion transactions matched by BlackLine customers.



About BlackLine

BlackLineis a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for

Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accountingmodel, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and nsightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,600 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.