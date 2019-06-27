Blackline : ONECLOUD LAUNCHES NEW FINANCIAL APPLICATION SOLUTION INTEGRATION WITH BLACKLINE

New York, NY, June27, 2019 - OneCloud, a leader in performance management and business intelligence integration, today unveiled a new solution integration with BlackLine, a leading provider of cloud software that automates and controls the entire financial close process, to enhance connectivity for the office of finance.

The integration will allow OneCloud to provide BlackLine customers a consistent way to accelerate the financial close process by providing integration capabilities across complementary applications including Workiva, Host Analytics, Anaplan, Oracle HFM and Essbase, Oracle Cloud EPM/EPR, IBM Planning Analytics (TM1), Tableau, NetSuite, Workday and many more. The integration will also allow for improved efficiencies in financial reporting, ease of use in working across complementary applications and lower implementation costs.

'To support BlackLine's automated financial close, it is important to include the data from applications that perform corporate consolidations and planning,' said Quin Eddy, CEO at OneCloud. 'With the BlackLine OneCloud integration, customers can now seamlessly integrate this content into BlackLine in a repeatable, maintainable and auditable fashion for true end-to-end integration and automation.'

OneCloud also announced it has launched a new

on the OneCloud platform. The BizApp is available immediately.

'OneCloud has deep domain expertise with financial integration,' said Michael Otto, VP of Alliances at BlackLine. 'OneCloud delivers a robust set of capabilities that complement BlackLine's vision of a modern and connected financial close.'

AboutBlackLine

BlackLine is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems, including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize F&A operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

About OneCloud

OneCloud provides intuitive and robust integration for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Business Intelligence (BI), and System of Record (SoR) technologies to easily automate and integrate business-critical applications that coexist on-premise and in the cloud. OneCloud is used in the office of the CFO by Fortune 500 companies as well by SMB companies and works closely with other technology companies to build intelligent integration and automation for business users.

For more information, visit onecloud.io.