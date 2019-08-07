Log in
Blackmagic Design : Announces Product Update Live Stream

08/07/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Blackmagic Design today announced it will hold a live stream on August 8th, 12:00pm PDT to provide updates related to the company’s post production and camera products. Held by CEO and co-founder Grant Petty, the stream will be available from Blackmagic Design’s website, as well as on the company’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Event Dates and Times

Los Angeles: 12:00 PM PDT - Thursday, August 8th, 2019
New York: 3:00 PM EDT - Thursday, August 8th, 2019
London: 8:00 PM BST - Thursday, August 8th, 2019
Singapore: 3:00 AM SGT - Friday, August 9th, 2019
Tokyo: 4:00 AM JST - Friday, August 9th, 2019
Melbourne: 5:00 AM AEST - Friday, August 9th, 2019

Live Stream URL

To join the stream or to see a replay of the stream, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbMKQrSKL0k.

Press Photography

Product photos of all Blackmagic Design products are available at https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.


© Business Wire 2019
