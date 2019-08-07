Blackmagic Design : Announces Product Update Live Stream

Blackmagic Design today announced it will hold a live stream on August 8th, 12:00pm PDT to provide updates related to the company’s post production and camera products. Held by CEO and co-founder Grant Petty, the stream will be available from Blackmagic Design’s website, as well as on the company’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Event Dates and Times

Los Angeles: 12:00 PM PDT - Thursday, August 8th, 2019

New York: 3:00 PM EDT - Thursday, August 8th, 2019

London: 8:00 PM BST - Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Singapore: 3:00 AM SGT - Friday, August 9th, 2019

Tokyo: 4:00 AM JST - Friday, August 9th, 2019

Melbourne: 5:00 AM AEST - Friday, August 9th, 2019

Live Stream URL

To join the stream or to see a replay of the stream, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbMKQrSKL0k.

