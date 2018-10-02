Blackmagic Design : Products Join Netflix Post Technology Alliance

Blackmagic
Design today announced that it has joined the new Netflix Post
Technology Alliance and that DaVinci Resolve, its professional editing,
visual effects, motion graphics, color correction and audio post
production software, was chosen for three of the alliance’s four
technology categories: “Color Grading,” “Editorial” and “IMF & Media
Encoding.” Blackmagic Design’s URSA Mini 4.6K and URSA Mini Pro were
also chosen in the alliance’s “Camera” category.
The Post Technology Alliance is a program for manufacturers of products
that generate or manage any kind of sound data, image data or metadata
from production through post. The alliance is aimed at bringing together
industry leaders committed to work closely with Netflix to innovate
production workflows and support creatives globally.
To earn the ability to use the Post Technology Alliance certified logo,
products must comply with current Netflix delivery specifications and
commit to future technical innovation and timely problem resolution. By
being chosen by Netflix for alliance categories, filmmakers are assured
the products meet a very high mark of quality, service and support.
DaVinci Resolve is used by post professionals all over the world, and
has already been used for a huge number of films and TV programs shown
on Netflix, including a number of hit Netflix originals such as
“Daredevil,” “She’s Gotta Have It” and “The Ranch.”
“Professionals creating films and episodic shows for Netflix have to
focus on creativity, quality and being able to launch globally in
multiple formats. So having a post process that is efficient, easy to
use and always improving is essential. We are honored Netflix sees that
DaVinci Resolve brings that in each of the software categories of the
Post Technology Alliance,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.
“At Netflix, empowering our creative partners is incredibly important,
and the Post Technology Alliance will build a more seamless experience
from production through post-production,” said Chris Fetner, director of
post partnerships & integrations at Netflix. “Products that bear the
logo are committed to better interoperability and faster innovation
cycles, which will allow artists to focus their energy on what matters
most—the storytelling.”
About DaVinci Resolve 15
DaVinci Resolve 15 is a massive update
that fully integrates visual effects and motion graphics, making it the
world’s first solution to combine professional offline and online
editing, color correction, audio post production, multi user
collaboration and now visual effects together in one software tool.
DaVinci Resolve 15 adds an entirely new Fusion page with over 250 tools
for compositing, paint, particles, animated titles and more. In
addition, DaVinci Resolve 15 includes a major update to Fairlight audio,
along with over 300 new features and improvements that professional
editors and colorists have asked for.
DaVinci Resolve 15 continues to revolutionize post production by
combining 4 extremely high end applications as different pages in one
single piece of software. The edit page has all of the tools
professional editors need for both offline and online editing, the color
page features the world’s most advanced color correction tools, the
Fairlight audio page is designed specifically for audio post production,
and the new Fusion page, with over 250 VFX, tools gives visual effects
and motion graphics artists everything they need to create feature film
quality effects and animations. All it takes is a single click to
instantly move between editing, color, effects and audio.
This gives individual users unlimited creative flexibility because they
can learn and explore different toolsets. It also enables collaboration
so people with different talents can work together on the same project
at the same time. DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio is the only system that lets
editors, colorists, visual effects artists, and audio engineers all work
in the same project at the same time.
