Blackstone : Hires Limin Wang as a Managing Director in Quantitative Research

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Limin Wang has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Quantitative Research team in Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM).

Limin joins from Laurion Capital Management, where he spent four years as a Portfolio Manager. Prior to that, he spent over ten years with Credit Suisse as a director on their proprietary trading desk. He also has held roles at Lehman Brothers and at Columbia University, where he served as a research scientist in theoretical physics. He holds a PhD in Theoretical Physics from the University of Pennsylvania, an M.Phil/M.A. in Physics from Columbia University, and a B.A. in Physics from Fudan University in Shanghai.

John McCormick, President and CEO of Blackstone’s Alternative Asset Management (BAAM) group, said: “We are excited to welcome Limin to BAAM as we continue to integrate sophisticated quantitative analysis and investment techniques into all of our strategies. Limin’s deep experience in factor-driven and fundamental-based investing will inform and bolster our quantitative research efforts.”

Limin joins a BAAM quantitative team that includes Yan Gu, Head of Quantitative Research and Managing Director in BAAM, and Jamey Thompson, Managing Director, who leads BAAM’s systematic investing initiative. Yan, who was hired earlier this year, holds a PhD in Theoretical Physics from University of Pennsylvania and an MS from Stanford University’s Department of Management Science and Engineering. Jamey has a PhD from Princeton University’s Department of Operations Research and Financial Engineering and is currently an Adjunct Professor at the University of Virginia. Jamey was also previously Managing Director and Co-Head of Citadel’s Credit Group. In addition to their quantitative training, Limin, Yan, and Jamey each have fifteen+ years of financial industry experience.

BAAM

Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM®) manages approximately $81 billion across a diversified set of businesses, including a customized portfolio solutions business, a special situations platform, a business that purchases GP stakes in alternative asset managers, an open-ended mutual fund platform, and an emerging manager seeding business. BAAM invests across a variety of asset classes and strategies to create solutions for its investors. Through its sharp focus on clients’ goals, a rigorous due-diligence process and access to Blackstone’s global insights, BAAM strives to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles while mitigating downside risk during stressed market environments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005588/en/