Blackstone LP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

10/17/2018 | 12:48am CEST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Class A Common Stock

10/15/2018

(1)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

A

800

A

$32.60

D

48308

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents Class A Common Stock Units in lieu of dividends payable on Class A Common Stock Units owned by the Reporting Person, which convert to shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis. The number of Class A Common Stock Units was calculated by dividing (1) the product of the number of Class A Common Stock Units owned by the Reporting Person and the $0.62 per share dollar amount of the Class A Common Stock dividend paid by the Company on October 15, 2018 by (2) the closing price of the Company's Class A Common Stock on October 15, 2018.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

NASSAU HENRY N C/O DECHERT LLP,

CIRA CENTER, 2929 ARCH STREET PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104

X

Signatures

/s/ Anthony F. Marone, Jr., Attorney-In-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/16/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 22:47:01 UTC
