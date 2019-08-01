Log in
Blade Therapeutics : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

08/01/2019

Blade Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel anti-fibrotic therapies, today announced that Wendye Robbins, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Blade Therapeutics

Blade Therapeutics is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel anti-fibrotic therapies to meet important patient needs. Blade’s lead compound, BLD-2660, is a highly selective calpain inhibitor targeted for the treatment of chronic fibrotic diseases. BLD-2660 is in a Phase I, healthy volunteer, dose escalation study in Australia, and the Company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA and initiate a Phase II trial in patients with liver fibrosis by year-end 2019. Blade has assembled a critical mass of anti-fibrotic drug development expertise within its top-tier leadership team and a world-class network of advisors. Lead investors in Blade include MPM Capital, Deerfield, Pfizer Ventures, One Ventures, Osage Partners, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Novartis Institute of Biomedical Research. Please visit http://www.blademed.com/ for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
