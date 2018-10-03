BladeZ Plus, a Vertical Scrolling Flight Shooting Game, is Released by Game Knock Corp

BladeZ Plus is Now Available at Both iTunes and the Google Play Store

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / The founders of Game Knock Corp, a company that creates eye-catching and highly-entertaining games for Android and iOS devices, are pleased to announce the launch of their new BladeZ Plus game.

To check out screen shots of the game and learn more about the launch of BladeZ Plus Android/iOS, please visit http://www.gameknock.com/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513294/7d374acd-9485-409b-af6d-c6ba1431814f.jpeg



As a company spokesperson for Game Knock Corp noted, BladeZ PLUS is a vertical scrolling flight shooting game that features various game modes, full dialogue voice recording, a gorgeous game effect and a variety of weapons for players to use.

In the game, players will enjoy a dramatic story about the alien tribe Rariah, which is battling the Earth Allied forces for space wars. As people play the game, the secret of the war will be increasingly revealed in the form of a BladeZ attack.

"BladeZ Plus is a bell scrolling shooting game that features a game-like game composition and scenarios, a gorgeous production and various weapons," the spokesperson noted about the full voice cinematic shooting game, adding that BladeZ Plus also supports the various languages of Korea, US, China and Japan, as well as additional languages from countries like France, Spain, Germany and Russia.

People who wish to download and play the new BladeZ Plus game can easily find it on both iTunes and the Google Play Store. To access the game, people can use their devices and conduct an Android/iOS search for BladeZ Plus.

The fact that Game Knock Corp has created and launched such a beautiful and highly-entertaining game will not surprise the many gamers who follow the company. Game Knock Corp has a number of other amazing games that will also be released soon, including Idle Knights, which will combine the elements of equipment production with the game of neglect. Game Knock also is behind the upcoming Once Upon a Time game.

Those who would like to see the new BladeZ Plus game in action can check it out in a short YouTube video at https://youtu.be/KbwJpJ2bIAw/.

About Game Knock Corp:

Game Knock Corp is a company that creates highly attractive and entertaining games for Android and iOS devices. In addition to their newly-launched BladeZ Plus Game, they have also created titles like Idle Knights and Once Upon a Time, which are coming soon. For more information, please visit http://www.gameknock.com/.

