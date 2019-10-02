Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council : We would like to hear your views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Have your say by completing the online survey.

Blaenau Gwent Homes Allocation Scheme Consultation 2019

In March 2016, the Welsh Government issued a new 'Code of Guidance' for Local Authorities on the Allocation of Accommodation and Homelessness. This code provides guidance which Local Authorities must legally have regard to when exercising their functions in connection with housing allocations and the development and implementation of a Housing Allocations Scheme. The Code advises Local Authorities to review their Housing Allocations Schemes every two years to ensure compliance with the law and good practice.

As Blaenau Gwent's Housing Allocation Scheme was last reviewed in 2017 prior to implementation, it is now due to be reviewed in line with this legislative guidance.

Therefore, the changes proposed to the current scheme following this review are summarised in the attached document and we would like to hear your views on these proposals. We would especially like to hear your views on whether the proposed changes might be likely to have a negative impact for any particular groups of people. Have your say by completing the online survey.

English: https://www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=156985165609

The consultation is open until 29th October 2019.

Your answers to the questions contained in the survey will be used to help shape the changes and will be treated in confidence. It is anticipated that the new Housing Allocation Scheme will be introduced in April 2019 following this consultation.

If you would prefer to complete a response on paper or if you have additional accessibility requirements or would like full copies of the current and proposed allocation policies, or would like further information, please phone (01495) 354600 or e-mail housing@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk

We would like to thank you in advance for taking part in the consultation.

Blaenau Gwent Homes Allocation Policy - Summary of Changes

Disclaimer

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 17:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pUN UNITED NATIONS : Third Committee
PU
01:24pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : DMC Payments Top $300 Million as Signups, Aid Exceed Previous Program
PU
01:24pBLAENAU GWENT COUNTY BOROUGH COUNCIL : We would like to hear your views
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Confidence remains steady for the NSW property industry
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : WA property industry players cautiously upbeat
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Confidence bounces back in ACT property sector against national downward trend
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Land tax changes bulldoze business confidence
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : New taxes impact Queensland's confidence
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Economic growth concerns weigh on property industry sentiment
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Website that allowed Huawei phones to install Google apps taken down
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil slides 2.5% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group