Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council : We would like to hear your views

Have your say by completing the online survey.

Blaenau Gwent Homes Allocation Scheme Consultation 2019

In March 2016, the Welsh Government issued a new 'Code of Guidance' for Local Authorities on the Allocation of Accommodation and Homelessness. This code provides guidance which Local Authorities must legally have regard to when exercising their functions in connection with housing allocations and the development and implementation of a Housing Allocations Scheme. The Code advises Local Authorities to review their Housing Allocations Schemes every two years to ensure compliance with the law and good practice.

As Blaenau Gwent's Housing Allocation Scheme was last reviewed in 2017 prior to implementation, it is now due to be reviewed in line with this legislative guidance.

Therefore, the changes proposed to the current scheme following this review are summarised in the attached document and we would like to hear your views on these proposals. We would especially like to hear your views on whether the proposed changes might be likely to have a negative impact for any particular groups of people. Have your say by completing the online survey.

English: https://www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=156985165609

The consultation is open until 29th October 2019.

Your answers to the questions contained in the survey will be used to help shape the changes and will be treated in confidence. It is anticipated that the new Housing Allocation Scheme will be introduced in April 2019 following this consultation.

If you would prefer to complete a response on paper or if you have additional accessibility requirements or would like full copies of the current and proposed allocation policies, or would like further information, please phone (01495) 354600 or e-mail housing@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk

We would like to thank you in advance for taking part in the consultation.

Blaenau Gwent Homes Allocation Policy - Summary of Changes