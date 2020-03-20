Blain's Farm & Fleet to Remain Open as an ‘Essential, Needs-Based Retailer' Serving the Community with New Temporary Hours

Starting Saturday, March 21, Blain’s Farm and Fleet will modify store hours for all locations temporarily to allow associates more time to restock and thoroughly clean all areas of the store. Until further notice, the new hours will be Monday-Saturday 8 AM – 6 PM, Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM. Individual store locations hours may vary, so please check FarmandFleet.com for up-to-date location hours.

Blain’s Farm and Fleet stores will remain open to serve their neighbors as long as they are able, as their stores provide products and services that are essential to the community. The agricultural industry is the lifeblood of America, and Blain’s Farm & Fleet is one of the few locations where essentials such as animal feed, livestock pharmaceutical treatments and vaccines, animal preventive care and supplements, and essential animal care supplies can be purchased. In addition, the Midwest-based retailer offers items that are necessary for the preparation and planting of fields, and for the tending of livestock pastures and pens, such as tractor implements, tillage, agricultural machinery repair parts, agricultural herbicides, tractor oils, fluids, and components, as well as fencing, fence posts, and gates. “We are mindful of the responsibility that we have to our neighbors and especially to our agricultural community,” says Jane Blain Gilbertson, Owner and President of Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “In these first full days of spring, it is more important than ever that farmers be able to get the things they need to be able to prepare and plant their fields and to care for their animals.”

To the broader community, Blain’s Farm & Fleet provides essential supplies to friends and neighbors, families and their pets, including dry goods and packaged foods, water, coffee, juices and other assorted beverages, personal care products, over-the-counter medicines, a broad variety of pet food, including those for pets with special needs, pet remedies and vaccines and pet care products. Blain’s Farm & Fleet also supplies household necessities, such as a wide variety of cleaning solutions and supplies, hardware, tools, plumbing, electrical, gardening seeds, soils, fertilizers, tillers, planting supplies, and equipment, canning supplies and automotive parts and lubricants.

Finally, as many Midwest communities are under flood warnings and watches, Blain’s Farm and Fleet has a 65-year reputation for always being the community destination for natural disaster recovery as a key supplier of pumps, generators, chainsaws, dehumidifiers, etc., and will be pivotal to the communities they serve in the coming days and weeks as everyone weathers these storms.

Blain’s Farm and Fleet strives to serve friends and neighbors the way they are most comfortable. Some customers may prefer to use Blain’s Farm & Fleet’s Drive Thru Option. Customers can place an order via the Blain’s Farm & Fleet App or at FarmandFleet.com and pay online. A notice will be sent within 2 hours or less when the order is ready. Customers can then drive up, show an ID and the Blain’s Farm and Fleet associates will load up their vehicle. Customers do not need to get out of the vehicle or to even open their window – the associate will leave their receipt in the back of the vehicle with the order.

“For 65 years, Blain’s Farm & Fleet has remained steadfast in our commitment to serve our neighbors,” says Jane Blain Gilbertson. “The well-being of the community and of our Blain’s Farm & Fleet family of associates is of the utmost importance to us, and we will remain focused on providing them with the necessities they require. Our dedicated and knowledgeable associates are working tirelessly to meet your needs, and we appreciate your continued support and patience during this time.”

Founded in 1955, Blain’s Farm & Fleet stores are specialty discount retailers with 42 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa. Michigan and Wisconsin. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to offering customers high quality products, competitive prices and reliable service. Visit www.farmandfleet.com.

