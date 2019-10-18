Blaine Worthington to Take on the Chief Operating Officer Role at Altamira

Altamira Technologies Corporation today announces the promotion of Blaine Worthington to Chief Operating Officer. Blaine has been with Altamira 6 years, most recently leading the Defense Intelligence sector. Prior to Altamira, Blaine led the National Air and Space Intelligence Center work for Booz Allen following a career running major programs in the U.S. Air Force.

“I’m extremely excited to move into our next phase of growth with Blaine taking on this key leadership role. His passion for customer mission success, building great teams and winning new work has been central to the growth and development of our company over the past 6 years,” said Altamira CEO, Ted Davies. “With our base business expanding, numerous task order contracts generating new opportunities and some major pursuits underway, we have an exciting few years ahead of us. Blaine and his team will be extremely busy.”

About Altamira

Altamira Technologies leverages its best-in-class size and culture of excellence to deliver innovative solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. They provide customers the information advantage through full-spectrum advanced engineering, data analytics, and cyber operations. Altamira builds momentum by harnessing the brightest minds who drive the advancement of mission-focused solutions to address their customers’ most challenging problems from research through development and into operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005192/en/