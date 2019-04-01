Blair County Chamber of Commerce : Annual Yellow Umbrella Prayer Walk & Shower to be held April 6

You are invited to attend the annual Yellow Umbrella & Prayer Walk homoring Elm Pregnancy Support Services on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Rain or shine, come enjoy a prayerful walk to the center and back to the Church of the Good Shepard (1650 Clay Ave., Tyrone) where we will share in a delicious luncheon in the church social hall. There is no cost, but we are asking for donations of Walmart or Boscov's gift cards of any amount (1 per family).

RSVP: call or text 814-360-9673, or online at tinyurl.com/y4ev8ju7. Please indicate hhow many umbrellas you need. If you are unable to walk to the center, but would still like to participate, the prayer room at the church will be open during the walk.