Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Blair Witch Project 20th Anniversary Screening Planned for Oct. 18 in Maryland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:05am EDT

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Phenomenology, Inc., an innovative production model in the performing arts, announces its participation with Eduardo Sanchez, co-director of the "The Blair Witch Project," to bring his critically-acclaimed motion picture back to the big screen for one night in a special 20th anniversary screening, on October 18, in Frederick, Maryland, at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

The Blair Witch Project - poster

FREDERICK, Md., Sep 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Phenomenology, Inc., an innovative production model in the performing arts, announces its participation with Eduardo Sanchez, co-director of the "The Blair Witch Project," to bring his critically-acclaimed motion picture back to the big screen for one night in a special 20th anniversary screening, on October 18, in Frederick, Maryland, at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

Hailed in 1999 by the New York Times, upon its theatrical premiere, as perhaps the "most inventive departure from standard horror fare" one can imagine, "The Blair Witch Project" pieces together the story of three film students who vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest, leaving only their footage behind. Shot over eight days with a budget of only $60,000, "The Blair Witch Project" went on to gross more than $240 million worldwide and is largely credited with bringing the "found footage" sub-genre to mainstream audiences.

The film was set in Burkittsville, Maryland, in western Frederick County, only a short distance from the historic Weinberg Center. "The Blair Witch Project" was distributed by Artisan Entertaiment.

"We've been humbled by the reception of the Blair Witch 20th anniversary screenings we've done this year," said Sanchez. "But this screening is special for me because it'll bring many of the local 'Blair Witch' cast and crew together with the film's most devoted fans, in the county where the 'Blair Witch' takes place. It's going to be a fun night."

In coordination with Phenomenology, the anniversary screening is also sponsored by the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Film Office and presented by 72 Film Fest, the Frederick Film Office and Sanchez's company, Haxan Films.

"We are honored and thrilled to support Ed and his vision to bring this special anniversary screening to Frederick," said Jeffery Keilholtz, CEO & Artistic Director of Phenomenology. "All of the partners for the event are coming together in a collaborative way to make this a memorable night for everyone."

The event will feature a screening of the original film, followed by a Question & Answer session, including Sanchez, and co-stars Mike Williams and Ed Swanson, among others. Film memorabilia will also be on display.

A lightly catered pre-show reception will commence at New Spire Stages, located at 15 W Patrick Street, with a chance to meet the filmmakers. Admission to the pre-show event is available at $50 per person and includes access to the screening.

Pre-show activities start at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at: http://www.mdtix.com/blairwitchprojectanniversary.html.

The anniversary screening kicks off 8 p.m. at the Weinberg Center, located at 20 W Patrick Street. For fans who only want access to the screening and post-show Q&A, tickets are available for $15 per person at the Weinberg Center, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or by visiting: https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/20th-anniversary-of-the-blair-witch-project/.

Net proceeds go to benefit Phenomenology, New Spire Stages and the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

About Phenomenology, Inc.:

Phenomenology, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is an innovative production model to raise the quality of life for performing artists and technicians by creating meaningful partnerships in the entertainment industry - coupled with the production of high-value projects - to generate a first-of-its-kind corridor of professional activity between Frederick, Maryland and major media markets.

More information: https://phenoart.org/

Media Contact:
Jeffery Keilholtz
CEO & Artistic Director
Phenomenology, Inc.
646.335.3917
jeff@phenoart.org

IMAGES FOR MEDIA:
[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0918s2p-blair-witch-poster-300dpi.jpg
Caption: "Blair Witch" movie poster; credit, Artisan Entertainment.

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0918s2p-Eduardo-Sanchez-300dpi.jpg
Caption: Eduardo Sanchez, on location in Burkittsville , Maryland, where "The Blair Witch Project" was filmed.

News Source: Phenomenology Inc

Related link: https://phenoart.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/blair-witch-project-20th-anniversary-screening-planned-for-oct-18-in-maryland/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aBANK OF MONGOLIA : Monetary policy statement
PU
06:32aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender
PU
06:32aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Harouge Oil Operations.... Tender No (21/2019)
PU
06:24aBanks gear up for high-risk debt sales in `once in a lifetime' market
RE
06:22aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises
PU
06:20aSouth African Airways cash injection imminent but says it needs more
RE
06:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision; Thailand top loser
RE
06:17aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
06:15aMortgage Rates Decline Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
06:13aBank of Korea Has Room to Ease Policy Further, Board Member Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
4TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group