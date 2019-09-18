Blair Witch Project 20th Anniversary Screening Planned for Oct. 18 in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., Sep 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Phenomenology, Inc., an innovative production model in the performing arts, announces its participation with Eduardo Sanchez, co-director of the "The Blair Witch Project," to bring his critically-acclaimed motion picture back to the big screen for one night in a special 20th anniversary screening, on October 18, in Frederick, Maryland, at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.



Hailed in 1999 by the New York Times, upon its theatrical premiere, as perhaps the "most inventive departure from standard horror fare" one can imagine, "The Blair Witch Project" pieces together the story of three film students who vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest, leaving only their footage behind. Shot over eight days with a budget of only $60,000, "The Blair Witch Project" went on to gross more than $240 million worldwide and is largely credited with bringing the "found footage" sub-genre to mainstream audiences.



The film was set in Burkittsville, Maryland, in western Frederick County, only a short distance from the historic Weinberg Center. "The Blair Witch Project" was distributed by Artisan Entertaiment.



"We've been humbled by the reception of the Blair Witch 20th anniversary screenings we've done this year," said Sanchez. "But this screening is special for me because it'll bring many of the local 'Blair Witch' cast and crew together with the film's most devoted fans, in the county where the 'Blair Witch' takes place. It's going to be a fun night."



In coordination with Phenomenology, the anniversary screening is also sponsored by the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Film Office and presented by 72 Film Fest, the Frederick Film Office and Sanchez's company, Haxan Films.



"We are honored and thrilled to support Ed and his vision to bring this special anniversary screening to Frederick," said Jeffery Keilholtz, CEO & Artistic Director of Phenomenology. "All of the partners for the event are coming together in a collaborative way to make this a memorable night for everyone."



The event will feature a screening of the original film, followed by a Question & Answer session, including Sanchez, and co-stars Mike Williams and Ed Swanson, among others. Film memorabilia will also be on display.



A lightly catered pre-show reception will commence at New Spire Stages, located at 15 W Patrick Street, with a chance to meet the filmmakers. Admission to the pre-show event is available at $50 per person and includes access to the screening.



Pre-show activities start at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at: http://www.mdtix.com/blairwitchprojectanniversary.html.



The anniversary screening kicks off 8 p.m. at the Weinberg Center, located at 20 W Patrick Street. For fans who only want access to the screening and post-show Q&A, tickets are available for $15 per person at the Weinberg Center, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or by visiting: https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/20th-anniversary-of-the-blair-witch-project/.



Net proceeds go to benefit Phenomenology, New Spire Stages and the Weinberg Center for the Arts.



About Phenomenology, Inc.:



Phenomenology, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is an innovative production model to raise the quality of life for performing artists and technicians by creating meaningful partnerships in the entertainment industry - coupled with the production of high-value projects - to generate a first-of-its-kind corridor of professional activity between Frederick, Maryland and major media markets.



More information: https://phenoart.org/



