Blank Rome Bolsters Corporate Practice with Addition of Terrence Everett in Los Angeles Office

Los Angeles, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Terrence A. Everett as a Partner in the Firm’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities group in the Los Angeles office. Terrence, a seasoned transactional lawyer, focuses his practice on a range of corporate and finance transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and securities, and real estate dealings. Terrence joins Blank Rome from Carlsmith Ball LLP.

“We are delighted that Terrence is joining our Firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Terrence brings to Blank Rome significant strength in corporate matters across several thriving industries. He will make a fantastic addition to the Corporate group and our growing Los Angeles office, which just welcomed a prominent family law team of attorneys and professional staff led by Kristina Royce and Ashley Silberfeld to our nationally recognized Matrimonial and Family Law group.”

Terrence serves as outside general counsel to various establishments that range from New York Stock Exchange companies to start up entities, often in connection with corporate structure and governance, acquisitions, operations, and financing. His clients have spanned numerous industries, including retail, financial services, agriculture, entertainment, hospitality, and gaming, among others.

“Terrence’s work aligns seamlessly with our practice and we are thrilled to have him join our team,” said Peter Schnur, Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group. “Terrence will be a key resource for both our clients and attorneys as he brings with him invaluable knowledge gleaned from a storied career of successful deals.”

At Blank Rome, Terrence will continue to counsel clients on complex international and cross border operations and transactions as well as equity, debt, and venture capital financing alike.

“The decision to join Blank Rome came naturally,” said Terrence. “My work aligns considerably with the Firm’s Corporate group and I couldn’t be more excited to join such a collegial team. I look forward to continuing to provide my clients with the outstanding service they’ve come to expect at a firm that’s growing from coast to coast.”

Terrence earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School, cum laude, and his B.A. from the University of California, magna cum laude.

