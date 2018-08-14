Blayney Shire Council : Local Heritage Assistance Fund 2018 - 2019

Blayney Shire Council has launched the Local Heritage Assistance Fund for the 2018-2019 financial year. Applications for grants are invited and will be received up until Friday 28 September 2018.

The grants are available for the conservation and maintenance of heritage buildings, adaptive reuse, interpretation projects, and urban design projects that support heritage in the Blayney local government area.

Assistance of $300 to $1,000 on a $ for $ basis may be available for eligible projects.

Further information, Guidelines and application forms are available from Council's Planning & Environmental Services Department, Council Chambers, 91 Adelaide Street, Blayney. Ph: 02 6368 2104 or www.blayney.nsw.gov.au

Download the Local Heritage Assistance Application Fund Application and Guidelines here(PDF1.2MB)

Last modified: 14 Aug 2018