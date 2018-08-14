Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Blayney Shire Council : Local Heritage Assistance Fund 2018 - 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 02:56am CEST

Blayney Shire Council has launched the Local Heritage Assistance Fund for the 2018-2019 financial year. Applications for grants are invited and will be received up until Friday 28 September 2018.

The grants are available for the conservation and maintenance of heritage buildings, adaptive reuse, interpretation projects, and urban design projects that support heritage in the Blayney local government area.

Assistance of $300 to $1,000 on a $ for $ basis may be available for eligible projects.

Further information, Guidelines and application forms are available from Council's Planning & Environmental Services Department, Council Chambers, 91 Adelaide Street, Blayney. Ph: 02 6368 2104 or www.blayney.nsw.gov.au

Download the Local Heritage Assistance Application Fund Application and Guidelines here(PDF1.2MB)

Last modified: 14 Aug 2018

Disclaimer

Blayney Shire Council published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 00:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aAsia tries to find its footing, China disappoints
RE
04:16aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Economy Stayed Stable with Sound Growing Momentum in July
PU
04:16aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Oil demand set to slow
PU
04:16a2018 GOLD MEDAL TOUR : Adaptive architecture – exploring the ethics of design
PU
04:12aChina's investment, retail sales miss expectations; July industrial output growth steady
RE
04:11aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : IAs, rice farmer coops receive hauling trucks from DA
PU
04:00aVENEZUELA GASOLINE PRICES SHOULD RISE TO INTERNATIONAL LEVELS : Maduro
RE
03:31aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xiamen launches more B&R cruise lines
PU
03:29aOil prices edge up as Saudi cuts output, but looming demand slowdown drags
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2TESLA : TESLA : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on Tesla bid
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
4CATERPILLAR : CATERPILLAR : Supply pressures hit Caterpillar and other manufacturers
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Tesla short sellers trim exposure but stay the course

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.