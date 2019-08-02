Log in
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Helps Guests Beat the Summer Heat with Dolla' Fresca Drinks All of August

08/02/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

Brand’s Celebrates New Seasonal Agua Fresca Flavors, Available for Just $1

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is helping guests chill out this August with its month-long Dolla’ Fresca promotion. Beginning today and lasting through the end of the month, guests can get a 16-ounce Agua Fresca for just a buck from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. every day, when scanning their Blaze App reward at checkout.

Available at participating U.S. restaurants across the country, Blaze’s Agua Fresca drinks are lightly-fruit infused, completely natural and made fresh in-house daily. Guests can now enjoy two new seasonally inspired flavors, the slightly tart Pomegranate Lime and refreshingly-crisp Pear Cucumber.

“In celebration of summer, we’re giving our guests two new ways to cool off with our dolla’ drinks,” said Kim Freer, Senior Brand Director, Marketing at Blaze Pizza. “Cheers to that.”

Along with the brand’s Agua Fresca drinks, Blaze Pizza keeps it real with other beverage offerings, including the fan favorite Original and Blood Orange Lemonades, both made with simple ingredients in-house daily.

About Blaze Pizza
Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.  With fans lining up or ordering online each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country.  Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners.  The generously-sized pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the artisanal pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just minutes.  Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. 

Recently named #1 ‘Brand of the Year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 340 restaurants in 41 states and 5 countries.  The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors, which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.  For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Media Contact:
Josh Levitt
Blaze Pizza, LLC
(949) 981-0757, josh.levitt@blazepizza.com

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/836508c8-1be1-4316-8b1d-75aa7a256a46

Primary Logo

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Helps Guests Beat the Summer Heat with Dolla’ Fresca Drinks All of August

© GlobeNewswire 2019
