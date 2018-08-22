Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza to Open Murfreesboro Location on Monday, August 27th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized leader in fast, artisanal pizza, is giving fans in Murfreesboro a reason to celebrate! The new restaurant will open on Monday, August 27th at 2314 Medical Center Parkway by CoreLife Eatery and Mission BBQ. The new Blaze Pizza will offer free pizzas to anyone who follows Blaze on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat on Tuesday, August 28, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Blaze Pizza
Blaze Pizza's Signature Green Stripe Pizza


Millennial Restaurant Group, the franchisee developing the concept throughout Tennessee, operates three other locations in The Volunteer State – two in Knoxville, and one in Brentwood. The new 2,800-square-foot restaurant is the first Blaze Pizza in Murfreesboro and includes seating for nearly 80 inside with additional seating on an outdoor patio. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Sunday thru Thursday and 11:00 am to 11:00 pm Friday and Saturday. The Murfreesboro restaurant has also created 45 local jobs and has a custom wall mural featuring an ode to MTSU.

Blaze Pizza serves up artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously-sized, personal signature pizzas - or create their own - all for around $8. Every pizza boasts made-from-scratch dough crafted in-house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open-flame oven that cooks pizzas in just three minutes. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, and tree-nut free pesto.

“We are thrilled to be opening our fourth Tennessee location right here in Murfreesboro,” said Tom Whittenberg, General Manager for Blaze Pizza in Murfreesboro. “Murfreesboro’s thriving retail and restaurant scene make it a perfect fit for Blaze Pizza. We invite everyone out on Tuesday, August 28 to celebrate with a pizza on-the-house!”

Blaze Pizza looks forward to building strong roots within the Murfreesboro community. The restaurant has developed a fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host regular fundraising events. For more information on fundraising, visit: www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Pizza
Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint”, serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.  With fans lining up each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country.  Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, “clean” ingredients – all for about $8.  The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.  Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust.  For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named the #1 “Brand of the Year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country.  The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.  For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

Media Contact
Allie Martin: 502-220-5191
allie@paperboypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3844bd-2ebd-43a1-b44d-10b8b58cb330

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08pINSPERITY : Announces Relationship with Mylo, a Lockton Company
PR
09:07pTVA : Quebecor’s media outlets go to court to defend their rights against the Québec Press Council
PU
09:07pTRENDS IN PRIVATE SECURITY SOLUTIONS : The Bet of Motorola Solutions and Avigilon at the Security Exhibition
PU
09:07pSYNOPSYS : Synopsys, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pBANK OF AMERICA : Uber appoints a new CFO
AQ
09:06pPAPA JOHN 'L : won't go away
AQ
09:06pZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC : Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pLANTRONIX INC : Lantronix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pQAD INC. : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pSIMEX (OTC : ARGB) announces the beginning of the public offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.