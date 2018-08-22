Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza to Open Murfreesboro Location on Monday, August 27th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza , the recognized leader in fast, artisanal pizza, is giving fans in Murfreesboro a reason to celebrate! The new restaurant will open on Monday, August 27th at 2314 Medical Center Parkway by CoreLife Eatery and Mission BBQ. The new Blaze Pizza will offer free pizzas to anyone who follows Blaze on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Snapchat on Tuesday, August 28, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.



Blaze Pizza's Signature Green Stripe Pizza





Millennial Restaurant Group, the franchisee developing the concept throughout Tennessee, operates three other locations in The Volunteer State – two in Knoxville, and one in Brentwood. The new 2,800-square-foot restaurant is the first Blaze Pizza in Murfreesboro and includes seating for nearly 80 inside with additional seating on an outdoor patio. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Sunday thru Thursday and 11:00 am to 11:00 pm Friday and Saturday. The Murfreesboro restaurant has also created 45 local jobs and has a custom wall mural featuring an ode to MTSU.

Blaze Pizza serves up artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously-sized, personal signature pizzas - or create their own - all for around $8. Every pizza boasts made-from-scratch dough crafted in-house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open-flame oven that cooks pizzas in just three minutes. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, and tree-nut free pesto.

“We are thrilled to be opening our fourth Tennessee location right here in Murfreesboro,” said Tom Whittenberg, General Manager for Blaze Pizza in Murfreesboro. “Murfreesboro’s thriving retail and restaurant scene make it a perfect fit for Blaze Pizza. We invite everyone out on Tuesday, August 28 to celebrate with a pizza on-the-house!”

Blaze Pizza looks forward to building strong roots within the Murfreesboro community. The restaurant has developed a fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host regular fundraising events. For more information on fundraising, visit: www.blazepizza.com/fundraising .

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint”, serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, “clean” ingredients – all for about $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named the #1 “Brand of the Year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

Media Contact

Allie Martin: 502-220-5191

allie@paperboypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3844bd-2ebd-43a1-b44d-10b8b58cb330