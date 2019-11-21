Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blickfeld : to debut full automotive LiDAR suite at CES 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 11:02am EST

Live demonstrations in Las Vegas to include CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree Blickfeld Cube

Blickfeld, a leading provider of solid-state LiDAR technology, will demonstrate its automotive-grade LiDAR sensors at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas. The Munich-based startup will show a live demo of its LiDAR suite, consisting of its two Blickfeld sensors, the Cube and Cube Range, in the Smart City exhibition area at Westgate, booth 1304, as well as in a live car demo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005335/en/

The Blickfeld LiDAR suite: Cube and Cube Range (Photo: Business Wire)

The Blickfeld LiDAR suite: Cube and Cube Range (Photo: Business Wire)

Visitors can experience the different features of the two Blickfeld sensors: the Cube offers a wide field of view and is perfectly suited for urban driving applications. The latest addition to Blickfeld’s product portfolio, the Cube Range, was developed for long-distance detection, for example while driving at highway speeds. The public will be able to see the Cube Range in action for the first time, as Blickfeld is officially debuting its long-range sensor in Las Vegas. In combination, the Cube and Cube Range cover the full automotive LiDAR suite. Their capabilities will be featured in live product demonstrations at Blickfeld’s booth and on the streets of Las Vegas in a live car demo.

Blickfeld is also proud to announce that their solid-state LiDAR sensor, the Blickfeld Cube, has been named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The CES Innovation Awards honor design and engineering in consumer technology products in various categories. The Cube was awarded in the category of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation.

“We are very proud to have such a strong presence at CES in January and to be named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree,” says Blickfeld CEO Mathias Müller. “The booth and the demos are mirroring our journey of the last few months. We can look back on some important milestones in 2019: the launch of our long-range LiDAR, our step into mass production of the Cube, working with several Tier 1 manufacturers such as Koito — kicking off 2020 with an outstanding representation at CES fits in perfectly. And, without revealing too much, I can promise that the Blickfeld booth will be an eye-catcher — even aside from the point clouds.”

About Blickfeld

Founded in 2017 and based in Munich, Germany, Blickfeld is a provider of cutting-edge LiDAR technology for autonomous mobility and IoT applications. The company has developed a proprietary LiDAR technology based on patented silicon MEMS mirrors and commercial off-the-shelf components. The Blickfeld LiDAR product family meets extremely demanding technical specifications while still meeting the cost and dimension requirements of the mass market. Their versatile configurability enables members of the Blickfeld LiDAR family to cover a wide range of use cases. Blickfeld has been collaborating with a Tier 1 automotive supplier since 2019. Blickfeld’s team is made up of experienced professionals with proven expertise in electronics, optics, MEMS and software.Blickfeld is backed by venture capital investors including Fluxunit (the corporate venture arm of lighting company Osram), High-Tech Gründerfonds, Tengelmann Ventures and Unternehmertum Venture Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.blickfeld.com.

Documents for download

Blickfeld to debut full automotive LiDAR suite at CES 2020

Pictures


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Clipper Logistics
PU
11:21aGEA : LEFF® technology from GEA saves up to 90 percent on cleaning media
PU
11:21aJ D WETHERSPOON : AGM / GM Statement
PU
11:21aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : NSD shareholders conclude new shareholder agreement
PU
11:21aBPER BANCA S P A : Approved by CONSOB the offer document relating to the public voluntary exchange offer over the saving shares of BDS launched by BPER
PU
11:21aMORE CONTROL OVER YOUR CONVERSATIONS : now available globally
PU
11:21aTHE BEST BLACK FRIDAY STRAIGHT TALK DEALS FOR 2019 : Early Straight Talk Pixel, iPhone & Galaxy Cell Phone Deals Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
11:20aRise Gold Submits Permit Application to Reopen Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine
NE
11:20aHow to Critically Evaluate Suppliers' Performance? SpendEdge's Latest Blog Explains
BU
11:18aCitizens Against Government Waste Names Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot November 2019 Porker of the Month
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
3Oil rises on reports that OPEC might extend cuts, U.S.-China talks to continue
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group