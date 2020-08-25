Log in
Blink Charging Co. Investors: Lawsuit Filed To Recover Losses Suffered, Contact the Portnoy Law Firm for Free to Discuss Claim

08/25/2020 | 11:42am EDT

Investors with losses of $50,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm, click here to submit your trade information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) investors that acquired securities between March 6, 2020 and August 19, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The complaint filed in this lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, or non-accessible; (2) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
