Blink Charging Hellas to Host Joint Event with Eunice Energy at American Embassy in Athens, Greece

07/15/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Miami Beach, FL, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Hellas, a joint venture between Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”) and Eunice Energy Group, announced it will be hosting a special event, “Charging the Future, Connecting the World,” in association with the US Embassy in Greece, and several Greek ministries.

At the special event, the Honorable Geoffrey R. Pyatt, the United States Ambassador to Greece, will be in attendance and will deliver a short greeting sharing Blink Charging Hellas’ vision for the future of electric vehicles (EV) and EV infrastructure in the country. Distinguished attendees include Panagiotis Theodorikakos, Minister of Interior; Kosta Karamanlis, Minister of Infrastructure & Transport; Kostis Chatzidakis, Minister of Environment & Energy; and key leaders and guests in the environmental, automotive and related sectors.

The event will take place at the Zappeio Megaro on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, between 19:00 and 21:00, Athens’ local time. During the event, Blink Charging Hellas will outline its plan for the continued electrification and build-out of EV infrastructure in the country. Greece has announced a goal of having one in three new vehicles powered by electricity in 2030.

To date, Blink Charging Hellas has deployed 33 EV charging stations, made up of 66 ports. They span multiple regions and destinations across the country including the highly-acclaimed Rio-Antirrio bridge, multiple hotels, parking facilities, and several automobile dealers including BMW and Volkswagon.

Although COVID-19 related travel restrictions prevent Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging Co. from attending the event, he provided a message of support and optimism for the country’s commitment to growing its EV Infrastructure. “It is an exciting time to be in our industry. At Blink Charging, we are proud to be able to share the technology and learnings from growing our business and EV infrastructure in the United States to help our Greek counterparts realize their electric future,” remarked Farkas.

“Although COVID has prevented me from joining in this event in person, it only further reinforces the importance of our commitment to cleaner transportation alternatives, such as electric vehicles. The cleaner air and decrease in CO2 pollution realized during the recent stay-at-home period further motivates us and propels our work towards an all-electric future,” finished Farkas.

Internationally, Blink Charging continues to grow, with Blink Charging Hellas leading our growth in the European market. The joint venture between Blink Charging and Eunice Energy Group has achieved real results promoting EV infrastructure in Greece. This is evidenced by bringing together top ministers in the country for this event solely dedicated to focusing on the future of EV infrastructure.

# # #

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to rollout adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information please visit: https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

ABOUT WE ENERGY AND EUNICE TRADING S.A.

WE (WE ENERGY) is the distinctive title of EUNICE TRADING S.A., member of EUNICE ENERGY GROUP (EEG). Its vision is to provide consistent access to the cutting-edge global developments and at the same time to create TOGETHER (WE), concerning the environment, a world of sustainable development and energy autonomy for everyone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact 
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
