Blink Charging Hellas to Host Joint Event with Eunice Energy at American Embassy in Athens, Greece

Miami Beach, FL, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Hellas, a joint venture between Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”) and Eunice Energy Group, announced it will be hosting a special event, “Charging the Future, Connecting the World,” in association with the US Embassy in Greece, and several Greek ministries.



At the special event, the Honorable Geoffrey R. Pyatt, the United States Ambassador to Greece, will be in attendance and will deliver a short greeting sharing Blink Charging Hellas’ vision for the future of electric vehicles (EV) and EV infrastructure in the country. Distinguished attendees include Panagiotis Theodorikakos, Minister of Interior; Kosta Karamanlis, Minister of Infrastructure & Transport; Kostis Chatzidakis, Minister of Environment & Energy; and key leaders and guests in the environmental, automotive and related sectors.

The event will take place at the Zappeio Megaro on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, between 19:00 and 21:00, Athens’ local time. During the event, Blink Charging Hellas will outline its plan for the continued electrification and build-out of EV infrastructure in the country. Greece has announced a goal of having one in three new vehicles powered by electricity in 2030.

To date, Blink Charging Hellas has deployed 33 EV charging stations, made up of 66 ports. They span multiple regions and destinations across the country including the highly-acclaimed Rio-Antirrio bridge, multiple hotels, parking facilities, and several automobile dealers including BMW and Volkswagon.

Although COVID-19 related travel restrictions prevent Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging Co. from attending the event, he provided a message of support and optimism for the country’s commitment to growing its EV Infrastructure. “It is an exciting time to be in our industry. At Blink Charging, we are proud to be able to share the technology and learnings from growing our business and EV infrastructure in the United States to help our Greek counterparts realize their electric future,” remarked Farkas.

“Although COVID has prevented me from joining in this event in person, it only further reinforces the importance of our commitment to cleaner transportation alternatives, such as electric vehicles. The cleaner air and decrease in CO2 pollution realized during the recent stay-at-home period further motivates us and propels our work towards an all-electric future,” finished Farkas.

Internationally, Blink Charging continues to grow, with Blink Charging Hellas leading our growth in the European market. The joint venture between Blink Charging and Eunice Energy Group has achieved real results promoting EV infrastructure in Greece. This is evidenced by bringing together top ministers in the country for this event solely dedicated to focusing on the future of EV infrastructure.

