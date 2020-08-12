Blink Charging Launches Significant Upgrades to the Blink Network and Membership Experience

Redesigned Blink Network for members and hosts improves user experience and is optimized for mobile users

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced significant changes to its membership program in conjunction with an improved network user experience and completely redesigned website.

The Company has launched a completely redesigned navigation and visual look to its proprietary network portal, the Blink Network, and the BlinkCharging.com website.

The updated Blink Network features all of the original member and host functionalities, including charger management, extensive reporting, role-based controls, and dynamic information securely available anytime from anywhere. This launch also includes additional functionality including multi-level pricing which allows employers to provide exclusive pricing to employees charging at their Blink IQ 200 chargers.

Blink’s redesigned website features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to a smoother flow of information for different audiences that include:

Existing Blink Network members who want to find a charging station or learn more about Company products

Host businesses that currently have or are interested in obtaining an EV charging station at their locations

EV drivers who want to learn more about Blink charging stations or join the Blink Network

Investors who want to research and better understand the Company’s products, services, and strategy

The new website is also designed to accommodate mobile viewing, including easier access to the Blink Network Login and coverage map in order to better serve the large portion of website traffic that comes from mobile devices. Furthermore, by reducing the number of main tabs in the new website and offering to steer different website visitors to content more applicable to them, the redesign will also improve the user experience.

All new Blink digital platforms boast a simplified and fluid navigation with redesigned interface, layout, and graphics. The updated Network also boasts a responsive design ensuring both members and hosts can view the portal on any device, from smartphones to tablets to desktop computers.

Along with the digital platform improvements, Blink announced a new membership offering to its existing 180,000+ membership base, the Pro membership. All new Blink members will automatically be enrolled in the new Pro membership. It will provide Blink with a prepaid membership option while offering EV driver additional benefits and convenience. New Pro membership benefits include exclusive member charging rates and discounts on the Blink HQ 100 residential charging station.

“The very first impression a person forms about a company often comes from its website. With our redesign, we are putting our absolute best foot forward. It's streamlined navigation and depth of information will serve EV drivers, current and prospective business partners, investors furthering their due diligence of the company, and even people looking to join the Blink family,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “Just as we encourage everyone to drive EVs for the benefit of the environment, we invite everyone to test drive our new website from either a computer or mobile device to learn about our products and services that are helping to bring about a cleaner and greener world.”

