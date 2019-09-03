Blink Health : Adds Khurrum Malik as Head of Growth Marketing

Facebook, Microsoft & Spotify Veteran Joins Leading Pharmacy App To Help Provide Every American Access to Lower Prices on Prescriptions

Blink Health, the app that lets people get their prescription medications at much lower prices, announces that Khurrum Malik has joined the company as Head of Growth Marketing. Malik brings to Blink over 20 years of experience driving revenue, market share and user adoption for renowned global companies including Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify and Compass. His addition to Blink Health significantly bolsters the company’s marketing teams and will accelerate the leading pharmacy app’s growth.

In the role, Malik will oversee a variety of divisions including brand and creative, product marketing, communications, content marketing and lifecycle marketing. He will develop and implement diverse growth strategies to ensure all Americans are aware of how they can save money on their prescription drugs through Blink Health.

“Khurrum is a critical addition to the team as we pursue our mission of providing every American with a solution to the ongoing drug pricing crisis,” said Geoffrey Chaiken, co-founder and CEO of Blink Health. “His expertise will drive efficient growth across our most important product areas as we expand the ways we make prescriptions affordable for everyone.”

"It’s no secret that purchasing prescription drugs is a confusing and stressful experience for patients and this is largely the result of a complicated pharmaceutical supply chain,” said Malik. “Blink's products simplify the prescription drug journey for all Americans while helping them save money on the medications they need. I look forward to our ongoing journey of making prescriptions affordable for all."

Blink Health provides everyone access to low prices on thousands of prescriptions by negotiating with the pharmacy industry to cut out middle men that drive up the cost of medications. Customers simply purchase their medications on Blink’s app and then either pick them up at one of over 35,000 participating pharmacies nationwide or have them delivered right to their door for free.

Before joining Blink, Malik was the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Compass where he managed a team of over 200 people responsible for communications, product marketing, creative efforts, marketing operations and marketing science functions. As a member of the company’s leadership team, Malik drove a customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 90% and developed a long-term marketplace strategy that supported growth across the real estate ecosystem.

Prior to Compass, Malik was the Global Director of Product Marketing at Spotify, where he drove global product marketing efforts for the company’s advertising products, launched multiple digital advertising products for enterprise and small-to-midsize business customers and built a global product marketing team. Malik also previously served as Head of Product Marketing at Facebook for over three years, leading the company’s monetization efforts in North America across product and growth marketing. Malik was also a Group Product Manager at Microsoft, where he delivered revenue and share growth strategies to improve revenue by over $200 million.

Blink Health is the app for amazingly inexpensive prescription drug prices. Anyone can get the exact same medications at much lower prices. Users simply purchase on Blink’s website or app and then get their meds by either picking up at over 35,000 participating pharmacies nationwide or getting them delivered right to their door for free. As the first e-commerce service of its kind, Blink Health negotiates directly with the prescription drug industry and bypasses powerful intermediaries to get lower drug prices for all Americans. Founded in 2014, more than half a million people have purchased their prescription drugs through Blink.

Any savings claims herein are based on a comparison between Blink prices and generic drug retail prices for an individual without prescription drug coverage. Blink Health is not insurance. Please go to blinkhealth.com for state by state availability and for terms and conditions of the Price Match Guarantee. The discounted drug prescription provider is Blink Health Administration, LLC, 233 Spring Street, 8th Floor East, NY NY 10013. 1(855) 979-8290.

