Blink Health : Names Kathy Reardon Chief Healthcare Counsel

10/29/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Former Cigna & Express Scripts Senior Attorney Joins Leading Digital Health Company Reducing Pharmaceutical Costs for Patients

Blink Health, the digital health company on a mission to make prescription drugs affordable for everyone, has appointed Kathy Reardon as Chief Healthcare Counsel. Reardon joins the company with two decades of experience navigating the legal intricacies of the complex and opaque pharmaceutical supply chain. At Blink, Reardon will use her expertise to put the interests of patients first, rather than those of employers or insurance companies.

“The legal function is central to everything we do at Blink, from developing products that lower costs for patients, to partnering with pharmacies and drug manufacturers,” said Geoffrey Chaiken, co-founder and CEO of Blink Health. “Kathy’s incredible depth of knowledge, and infectious energy will prove invaluable by opening up further opportunities to innovate on behalf of patients.”

Reardon will lead Blink’s legal function on all matters related to healthcare law, regulation and compliance. Her expertise will help shape products that reduce costs, improve care for patients and further enhance Blink’s unique technology platform.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how major healthcare corporations don’t have the right incentives to drive down costs for patients. I believe it’s critical for American healthcare that new business models emerge that are unambiguously aligned with patients. Blink is the only company that has built a vertically integrated platform and legal structure that allow it to fulfill this promise,” said Reardon. “I am excited to leverage my knowledge to benefit patients directly without any conflicts of interest.”

Most recently, Reardon was the Chief Ethics Officer at Cigna. Prior to that she was an Associate General Counsel at Express Scripts with responsibility for supply chain and regulatory matters. She also served as General Counsel for DaVita Rx.

Reardon joins Blink’s unique executive team which brings together top leaders across healthcare and technology. In addition to Reardon, the team now includes healthcare experts Susan Lang (previously Chief Supply Chain Officer and Senior Vice President at Express Scripts), Michael Nameth (former President of Wellpoint’s PBM and Executive Vice President for Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy) and Bill Doyle (Executive Chairman of Novocure). The team also includes proven tech leaders from Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft such as Bharath Chinamanthur, Lara Sosnosky and Madan Nagaldinne.

About Blink Health

Blink Health is the digital health company on a mission to make prescriptions affordable for everyone. Using Blink Health, anyone can get their exact same medications at much lower prices. Users simply purchase on Blink Health’s website or app and then get their meds by either picking up at 35,000 participating pharmacies nationwide or getting them delivered right to their door for free. As the first e-commerce service of its kind, Blink Health negotiates directly with the prescription drug industry and bypasses powerful middlemen to get lower drug prices for all Americans. More than 750,000 people have purchased their prescription drugs through Blink Health since its founding in 2014.

Any savings claims herein are based on a comparison between Blink Health prices and generic drug retail prices for an individual without prescription drug coverage. Blink Health is not insurance. Please go to blinkhealth.com for state by state availability and for terms and conditions of the Price Match Guarantee. The discounted drug prescription provider is Blink Health Administration, LLC, 532 - 536 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10012. 1(855) 979-8290. For more information, download the Blink Health app and follow Blink Health on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Crunchbase.


© Business Wire 2019
