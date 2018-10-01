BlocPlay Entertainment : Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

DGAP-News: BlocPlay Entertainment Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Blocplay Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders



01.10.2018 / 20:13

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2018) - Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) ('Blocplay' or the 'Company') held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') on September 28, 2018. A total of 57,482,159 shares or 32.7% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting by proxy or in person. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the notice of meeting and information circular dated September 25, 2018, of Mr. James Menzies, a concerned shareholder of the Company, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Jon Gill, Chris Irwin and Jordan Manzer. All of the directors received the support of more than 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percent Number Percent Jon Gill 57,482,159 100% 0 0% Chris Irwin 57,482,159 100% 0 0% Jordan Manzer 57,482,159 100% 0 0%

Additionally, setting the number of Directors at three, the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the Company's auditors and confirmation of the Company's stock option plan were approved with votes of 84.81%, 84.81% and 85.93% respectively.

Following the Meeting the following management changes were implemented: Jon Gill was appointed Chairman; Chris Irwin was appointed Chief Executive Officer, President and Secretary; and Arvin Ramos was appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Brief biographies of the new directors and officers of the Company are as follows:

Jon Gill

Mr. Gill was the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Blocplay from January 2018 until May 2018. He was an Executive Chairman of StompyBot Productions from April 2016 until May 2018 and was a Director from October 2015 until January 2018. Mr. Gill was a Operating Partner of HSD Partners Inc. In 1998, he led HSD's leveraged buyout of Super Electric Corporation, a consumer products company based in Toronto/Hong Kong, that provided branded and private label appliances, white goods and consumer electronics to major retail chains. As the Chief Executive Officer of Super Electric, he made selective acquisitions in both North America and Asia to expand Super's product and brand portfolio until 2008. Prior to joining HSD, he served as the Managing Director for Sega Entertainment Canada from 1992 to 1996 and was responsible for the location based entertainment centers, cable strategy and core retail divisions. Mr. Gill has also led a private equity investment group as Managing Director Cheval Noir Ltd. Barbados focused on Eastern European emerging companies. He has worked extensively in the capital markets with extensive trading retail and institutional sales experience with Richardson Greenfield and Macleod Young and Weir. He is past President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association. Has served as the Chairman of Axios Mobile Assets Corp., July 2010 until July 2012 and served as its Director from August 2010 to July 2012. He served as an Independent Director of The Futura Loyalty Group, Inc. from April 2005 to May 2012. He currently is an independent Director of Cymat Technology and is the Executive Chairman of iCONECT.

Christopher O. Irwin

Mr. Irwin practices securities and corporate/commercial law and has been the President of Irwin Professional Corporation since August, 2006. He advises public companies on a variety of issues including continuous disclosure and regulatory issues; reverse-takeover transactions, initial public offerings and takeover bids. Mr. Irwin also advises boards of directors, including independent committees.

Mr. Irwin is a director and/or officer of several public companies including: Argo Gold Inc., Roscan Minerals Corporation, Deveron UAS Corp., Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd., Greencastle Resources Ltd., Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd., Open Source Health Inc., Drone Delivery Canada Corp. and Valens Groworks Corp.

Jordan Manzer

Mr. Manzer has been the President of Manzer Insurance Services Inc. since April of 2015. Prior thereto Mr. Manzer was a commercial insurance broker at the Cooke Insurance Group from February 2015 to November 2010.

Arvin Ramos

Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 17 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. Mr. Ramos serves as CFO of several junior mining companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill

Blocplay Entertainment Inc.

Tel: 416-722-1166

Email: gill.blocplay@gmail.com

