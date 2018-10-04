Log in
BlocPlay Entertainment : to Resume Trading

10/04/2018

DGAP-News: BlocPlay Entertainment Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Blocplay to Resume Trading

04.10.2018 / 14:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2018) - Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) ('Blocplay' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce trading of shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange will resume October 4, 2018 under the symbol PLAY.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill
Blocplay Entertainment Inc.
Tel: 416-722-1166
Email: gill.blocplay@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, failure to enter into a definitive agreement and complete the Acquisition, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

04.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BlocPlay Entertainment Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA09369R1064

 
End of News DGAP News Service

730295  04.10.2018 

© EQS 2018
