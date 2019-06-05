Block Engineering Deploys PORTHOS (TM) Chemical Detection Systems for Japanese Olympics

Block Engineering, LLC announced today that its PORTHOS (TM) automated chemical detection system has been deployed with the Japan Disaster Management Agency at three locations in Japan. PORTHOS is a small, rugged, lightweight, unit that detects and identifies chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals within seconds at distances of 0.1 to 5 km. PORTHOS is currently used globally by Special Forces, government agencies, first responders, and disaster management teams to provide an early warning alert to dangerous airborne chemicals in situations requiring instantaneous and accurate detection.

“We are proud to support the Safety and Security mandate in Japan with the deployment of our PORTHOS chemical detection products. This is a continued recognition and validation of the value this product brings to the global safety and security equation,” said Al Weggeman, Block Engineering’s President. “Safety and Security is a core market for Block Engineering, and our team remains committed to improving and enhancing our products to support this global requirement.”

“PORTHOS was selected because of its field proven reputation, portability and technical superiority over competitive chemical detection systems and will be deployed at the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games,” added Roy Rondoe, Block’s Director of Sales EMEA. Rondoe added that Block Engineering worked closely with Block’s Distributor ST Japan on the sale of these systems. ST Japan will be providing follow on technical support once the systems are deployed.

About Block: Block Engineering is a leading supplier of laser based chemical solids and gas detection systems for the Safety, Security, and Environmental markets. For more than 50 years, Block Engineering has developed and manufactured mid-infrared chemical solid and gas detection instruments using FTIR and Quantum Cascade Laser technology. Block Engineering solutions are used by the aviation and transportation industries, regulatory and customs authorities, government agencies and military, commercial facilities and venues, and other secure facilities. Applications include the screening of people, vehicles, baggage, cargo and packages for explosives, drugs, and chemical agents and gases. To learn more about Block Engineering, please visit the company’s website at https://www.blockeng.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005088/en/