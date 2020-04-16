Log in
Block & Leviton Continues To Investigate TAL Education Group; Investors Who Have Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

04/16/2020 | 08:38am EDT

BOSTON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) and certain of its officers.  Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation

On April 7, 2020, after the markets closed, TAL announced certain employee wrongdoing discovered in the Company’s routine auditing process.  This includes irregularities and violations of the Company’s business conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the Company’s “Light Class” business.  The Company stated that it suspects its “Light Class” sales were wrongly inflated for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, including from the forging of contracts and other documents.

In after-market trading on April 7, the stock dropped approximately 24%, down from a close of $55.82 to approximately $42.50 per share.

If you purchased or acquired shares of TAL and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com, or at https://shareholder.law/tal.   

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets.  The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States.  The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockesq.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
