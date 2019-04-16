Log in
Block & Leviton LLP Announces It Has Filed A Securities Class Action Against Fusion Connect And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

04/16/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

BOSTON, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a Boston based securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, has filed a securities fraud class action against Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint, filed in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan), located at 500 Pearl Street, New York, New York, 10007, and captioned Satarzadeh v. Fusion Connect, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-3391, alleges that between March 22, 2018 and April 2, 2019 (the “Class Period”), Defendants made false and/or misleading statements in various financial statements which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A judge has not yet been assigned.

If you purchased Fusion Connect shares during the Class Period and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 17, 2019. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (617) 398-5660, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/fusion.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
(617) 398-5660 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
info@blockesq.com 

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
