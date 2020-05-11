Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Hamilton Beach Brands for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 07:50pm EDT

BOSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (NYSE: HBB) disclosed that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 quarterly financial report due to “certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary.” In addition, the Company stated that its “Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation, with the assistance of outside counsel and other third party experts,” concerning “the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary.

On this news, shares of Hamilton Beach Brands common stock plummeted by approximately 9%, or $1.03 per share, to close at just $10.43 per share on unusually heavy trading volume.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by Hamilton Beach Brands and certain of its officers. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation. Please contact us at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com, or at https://shareholder.law/hbb

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockesq.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockesq.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:15pCDL : Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 and Presentation
PU
08:13pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) Moves to 85% Ownership of the Estelle Gold Camp JV
AQ
08:11pATRICURE : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08:10pBETER BED N : Agenda AGM 13-05-2020
PU
08:10pBETER BED N : Notice AGM 13-05-2020
PU
08:10pGovt policy moves from past week
PU
08:10pBCE : Bell announces offering of MTN Debentures
PR
08:09pITAÚSA INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S A : Itausa 1Q Net Income Fell 59.3% tp BRL1.01 Billion on Invested Company Coronavirus Provisions
DJ
08:05pGOLD X MINING : Guyana Goldfields Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal
AQ
08:05pHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Signs Letter of Intent with the City of Toronto for Modular Supportive Housing Initiative
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TMX GROUP LIMITED : TMX : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Shut casinos hit Caesars as COVID-19 puts gambling..
3COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Avocado Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Avocado Oil to Bo..
4UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : to notify flyers about full flights after social media back..
5How Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | A Quantzig Success Story

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group