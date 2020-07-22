Log in
Block & Leviton LLP Investigating FirstEnergy Corp. for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

07/22/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

BOSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 21, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigations had arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four other individuals in connection with an alleged $60 million illegal bribery scheme in return for Householder’s support for legislation that ultimately passed in 2019, and which bailed out two nuclear power plants of Energy Harbor Corp., a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). In addition, FirstEnergy announced that it had “received subpoenas in connection with the investigation surrounding” that legislation, Ohio House Bill 6. On this news, FirstEnergy’s shares fell from their July 21, 2020 opening price of $41.64 per share and are presently trading around $28.00 per share.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether FirstEnergy and certain of its executives may be liable for potential securities fraud.

If you purchased or acquired shares of FirstEnergy and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/firstenergy.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

