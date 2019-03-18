Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: MU, AKRX, SYNH, CTL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:39am EDT

BOSTON, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors of the important deadlines listed below. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired any of the securities listed below, please contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Class Period: September 26, 2017 to November 19, 2018
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/micron

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2019
Class Period: August 1, 2018 to January 8, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/akorn

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019
Class Period: May 10, 2017 to February 27, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/syneos

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019
Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/centurylink

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aUNIVERSAL ROBINA : DA-URC deal to boost potato farming in PH
AQ
11:01aBIOREM : Reports 8% Increase in Revenue, Earnings of $4.7 million and EPS of $0.12
AQ
11:01aMANILA WATER : MWSS releases more water to address supply shortage
AQ
11:01aBioAegis Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in its Phase 1b/2a Dose-Ranging Safety Study of Recombinant Plasma Gelsolin for Community-Acquired Pneumonia
GL
11:01aMorris-Shea Launches New Deep Foundation Installation Website
GL
11:01aAK Steel Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date
GL
11:01aAstellas Launches PROGRAF® Granules (tacrolimus for oral suspension) in the U.S. for Pediatric Liver, Heart, and Kidney Transplant Patients
PR
11:01aMARCH MADNESS® ON SIRIUSXM : Listeners Get Every 2019 NCAA® Division I Men's Basketball Championship Game
PR
11:01aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GDIT Migrates Defense Health Agency to AWS GovCloud (US-West) Region
PR
11:01aIQOR : Named #1 in Customer Service Leadership Training at 2019 LEAD Awards
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.