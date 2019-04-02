Log in
Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: TAP, AKRX, SYNH, CTL

04/02/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

BOSTON, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors of the important deadlines listed below. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired any of the securities listed below, please contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019
Class Period: February 14, 2017 to February 12, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/molson

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2019
Class Period: August 1, 2018 to January 8, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/akorn

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019
Class Period: May 10, 2017 to February 27, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/syneos

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019
Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/centurylink

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
