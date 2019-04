Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: TAP, AKRX, SYNH, CTL

BOSTON, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors of the important deadlines listed below. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired any of the securities listed below, please contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/ .



Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

Class Period: February 14, 2017 to February 12, 2019

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2019

Class Period: August 1, 2018 to January 8, 2019

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to February 27, 2019

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019

