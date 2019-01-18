Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Class Action Against Immunomedics; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 09:23am EST

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors that it has filed a securities fraud class action against Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) and certain of its officers and directors. The firm encourages shareholders to contact Block & Leviton LLP ahead of the February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.

The Complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, captioned Odeh v. Immunomedics, Incet al., Case No. 2:18-cv-17645, alleges that between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive, the FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of regulatory violations which include "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results." On January 17, 2019, the FDA rejected Immunomedics’ breast cancer drug application due to these unresolved manufacturing issues. The case is pending in the District of New Jersey, Newark Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ07101. The case has been assigned to Judge Madeline Cox Arleo.

Following this news, Immunomedics stock price dropped from $17.64 at close on December 19, 2018, to $14.17 at close on December 20, 2018.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Immunomedics securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (617) 398-5660, (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/immunomedics.  

Block & Leviton LLP was ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Related Links

https://blockesq.com

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aIQE PLC : Block Admission Return
AQ
09:59aYORK WATER CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:59aROCKCLIFF METALS : Signs LOI to Further Solidify the Snow Lake Camp
PU
09:59aJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Q4 2018 Earnings Call Replay
PU
09:56aMANCHESTER UNITED : Hughton rejects Ince assessment of Solskjaer's record start
AQ
09:56aFREDERICK COUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter 2018
BU
09:56aMANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba praises Solskjaer for revitalising Manchester United's attack
AQ
09:55aNETFLIX : shares slip as weak forecast dampens investor optimism
RE
09:54aRYANAIR : Celebrates Over 250,000 Erasmus Student Network Bookings
PU
09:54aPGNIG : Three new licenses in Norway
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.