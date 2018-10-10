Blockchain Excludes the Middle-Man, Finds Strategy Analytics

Blockchain is a decentralized technology that has many possible
applications in industry. Findings published by Strategy
Analytics’ User Experience Strategies (UXS) group in its recent
report, “Blockchain:
Incentivizing User Engagement,” suggest that for the end user, it is
a potentially revolutionary technology that can offer higher quality
online communities, eliminate unnecessary intermediaries and provide
flexible rewards.
Key report findings:
-
The ability to store and retain records like receipts and warranty
information in a decentralized database could reduce the need for
third parties, saving users’ money in unpaid fees and allowing them to
buy and sell products with confidence.
-
By encouraging users to engage with platforms in a positive way for
real monetary rewards, blockchain-based communities offer a higher
quality alternative to the sometimes vitriolic online communities
found elsewhere.
-
Cryptocurrency rewards issued by a blockchain can be cashed out or
reinvested. It empowers the user to do more with what they earn.
Mathew Alton, Senior Analyst and report author commented,
“Blockchain as a technology is potentially too complex to be truly
understood by the majority of users, so the ability to separate the
technicalities and present only the benefits is a clear way to remove
some of the stigma and on-board users.”
Continued Alton, “As an example, by registering receipts on a
blockchain, users would have a single point of reference for their
product history. This would also allow them to pass on ownership of
their product(s) while retaining important documents such as warranties
or proof of value. This could be very lucrative when selling luxury
vehicles or antiquities without an intermediary.”
Added Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research UXIP, “But
despite concerns, and by virtue of the fact that it is an open source
technology, it is clear that blockchain will continue to be deployed
across a broad spectrum of industries in the near future.”
