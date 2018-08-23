Blockchain Project U Network (UUU) Testnet Released, A Big Leap for Content Industry

U
Network aims to be the NO.1 public blockchain within the content
sector. Based on an open and open-sourced model, U Network and its
technical community have rapid iteration. The
testnet officially launched on Aug 20, 2018. Now everyone can build
his own testing environment and join U Network’s testing.
Testnet release signifies that U Network public blockchain’s
infrastructure has begun to take shape and the public blockchain’s
research and development has entered a new phase. This is an important
step in the transition to U Network mainnet. During this period, U
Network team encourages all blockchain enthusiasts to participate in the
testing and provide valuable opinions.
Currently, U Network public blockchain modules include Distributed
Ledger, P2P Network, Modular Consensus Protocol, and Storage. The main
features of U Network include national crypto standard, highly optimized
transaction processing speed, scalable lightweight universal smart
contracts, node access control, P2P link layer encryption, multiple
consensus algorithm support, configurable block generation time and
configurable digital currency incentive, etc. Distributed storage and
file sharing solutions based on IPFS/Genaro and the cross-chain
interactive protocols are still in progress.
In addition, DApp testing data has been successfully recorded on U
Network blockchain. U Network team has also completed most components of
the public blockchain, including U Network Blockchain Browser, U Network
Wallet and U Network One-Key Token Release feature. You can visit http://test.u.network/
for the full experience.
U Network has also launched U Talk technical community. U Talk community
is committed to building the first blockchain technology community that
brings together China’s strength, aiming to connect the world’s top
blockchain technology and to bring better and more cutting-edge
information and real knowledge sharing to the Chinese blockchain
developer industry.
About U Network:
U
Network (UUU) is a revolutionary protocol for publishing and valuing
online content that helps online content platforms better align with the
interests of their users. It does this by rewarding content creators
more for their work, by letting users earn money for predicting popular
content, by making it easier to discover high-quality content, and by
allowing all users to be part of content moderation and governance
decisions.
To learn more, please visit https://u.network/
