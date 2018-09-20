Blockchain Shift Ambassadors and Sponsors Launch the Crypto Asset Webinars

Blockchainshift.io will be holding a Crypto Asset Webinar online on September 26, 2018, called "How to Properly Insure Crypto Assets," a webinar created by Blockchain Shift MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / Blockchainshift.io will be holding a Crypto Asset Webinar online on September 26, 2018, called "How to Properly Insure Crypto Assets," a webinar created by Blockchain Shift Sponsors: Integro, Sadis & Goldberg LLP, Harneys and Cohen & Co.

This webinar provides an understanding of the current marketplace, topics to include:

Crime coverage for Cold Storage and Hot Wallet Assets ? what can be insured and what cannot.

Directors and Officers and Professional Liability for Crypto Asset Managers ? Hedge Funds, Private Equity, and Venture Capital firms ? who is providing coverage, pricing and pitfalls within many of the policies.

Private Company Directors and Officers and Professional liability for ICO and Token offering blockchain companies ? dealing with the lack of coverage options.

How Funds Should Allocate Insurance Premiums.

Daniel G. Viola will be leading the presentation and says this webinar is a chance for people to hear from industry leaders on How to Properly Ensure Crypto Assets. They can ask questions live and get information not readily available through other channels.

The Crypto Asset Webinars were designed to raise awareness of the regulatory and operational requirements of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, says Daniel G. Viola, the founder of the Crypto Asset Webinars and the Blockchain Shift Conference (Oct 11-12) taking place in Miami FL. Mr. Viola is also the moderator to the webinars, which focus on custody, valuation, AML requirements and regulatory developments of digital assets, including the latest on SEC and CFTC compliance mandates.

Who should attend?

Investment professionals, compliance personnel, accountants, lawyers, traders, students, and professors. Anyone that is interested in learning more about regulatory and operational information on how fund managers can insure Crypto Assets.

People interested in How to Properly Insure Crypto Assets can register at https://conta.cc/2BEo4EC.

Be sure to sign up for this webinar by September 24, 2018. Attendees will be eligible for a complimentary VIP ticket to the Blockchain Shift Conference: www.blockchainshift.io

