Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blockchain Shift Ambassadors and Sponsors Launch the Crypto Asset Webinars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 06:31am CEST

Blockchainshift.io will be holding a Crypto Asset Webinar online on September 26, 2018, called "How to Properly Insure Crypto Assets," a webinar created by Blockchain Shift

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / Blockchainshift.io will be holding a Crypto Asset Webinar online on September 26, 2018, called "How to Properly Insure Crypto Assets," a webinar created by Blockchain Shift Sponsors: Integro, Sadis & Goldberg LLP, Harneys and Cohen & Co.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512110/409441-thumb-500x375.jpg

This webinar provides an understanding of the current marketplace, topics to include:

Crime coverage for Cold Storage and Hot Wallet Assets ? what can be insured and what cannot.

Directors and Officers and Professional Liability for Crypto Asset Managers ? Hedge Funds, Private Equity, and Venture Capital firms ? who is providing coverage, pricing and pitfalls within many of the policies.

Private Company Directors and Officers and Professional liability for ICO and Token offering blockchain companies ? dealing with the lack of coverage options.

How Funds Should Allocate Insurance Premiums.

Daniel G. Viola will be leading the presentation and says this webinar is a chance for people to hear from industry leaders on How to Properly Ensure Crypto Assets. They can ask questions live and get information not readily available through other channels.

The Crypto Asset Webinars were designed to raise awareness of the regulatory and operational requirements of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, says Daniel G. Viola, the founder of the Crypto Asset Webinars and the Blockchain Shift Conference (Oct 11-12) taking place in Miami FL. Mr. Viola is also the moderator to the webinars, which focus on custody, valuation, AML requirements and regulatory developments of digital assets, including the latest on SEC and CFTC compliance mandates.

Who should attend?

Investment professionals, compliance personnel, accountants, lawyers, traders, students, and professors. Anyone that is interested in learning more about regulatory and operational information on how fund managers can insure Crypto Assets.

People interested in How to Properly Insure Crypto Assets can register at https://conta.cc/2BEo4EC.

Be sure to sign up for this webinar by September 24, 2018. Attendees will be eligible for a complimentary VIP ticket to the Blockchain Shift Conference: www.blockchainshift.io

Contact Info:
Name: Mike Valdez-Fauli
Email: mvaldesfauli@parkcapital.io
Organization: Blockchainshift.io
Address: 1111 Lincoln Road, Suite 800, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States
Phone: +1-305-615-1111

For more information, please visit https://blockchainshift.io

SOURCE: Blockchainshift.io

https://www.accesswire.com/512110/Blockchain-Shift-Ambassadors-and-Sponsors-Launch-the-Crypto-Asset-Webinars

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:23aRINGMETALL : defies commodity and currency fluctuations with significantly higher sales volumes
PU
07:23aTELSTRA : INDIGO cable lands in Western Australia
AQ
07:22aDNA detectives bolster case against three ivory cartels
AQ
07:22aPHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE : Haunted by Steinhoff implosion Phumelela boss calls it quits
AQ
07:22aFACEBOOK : building a 'war room' to battle election meddling
AQ
07:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo controversially sent off, Lyon stun Man City
AQ
07:21aStrong China demand pushes Russian ESPO crude oil premiums to 4-yr high
AQ
07:20aSAP sees huge potential in China market
AQ
07:20aAlibaba sets up new chip subsidiary
AQ
07:19aJACK MA : Trade should be propeller of peace
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
3ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
5KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 19/9/18 - $1.5429
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.