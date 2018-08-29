Blockcloud Global Meetup - Australia Stop: Delivering the Value of Future Internet

Blockcloud launched its 6th Global Meetup in Australia on August 24, 2018, which aimed to deliver the value of Future Internet to the blockchain fans in the southern hemisphere.

On August 25, Blockcloud was invited to the Blockchain Ecology Summit of the Australia-China Trade Expo, the most influential international trade expo between Australia and China. This meetup attracted numerous investors, who expressed great interests and wishes to seek further cooperation with Blockcloud. On August 26 and 27, Blockcloud held 2 meetups in Melbourne and Sydney, which were well received by blockchain fans, Australia’s local influencers, experts and scholars.

During the meetup, Zhongxing Ming, CEO of Blockcloud, made a deep analysis of Blockcloud in terms of its technology, business mode and achieving methods, which was highly praised by the attendants. Walter Villagonzalo, Mayor of Wyndham, Australia, talked with Zhongxing Ming afterwards and expressed the intent to cooperate with Blockcloud in the near future.

As the advanced TCP/IP based on Blockchain technology, Blockcloud has a core team composed of world-class scientists and consultants, including Fred Baker, the famous Internet pioneer and former president of IETF, and Internet specialist Shai Mohaban. Blockcloud has strong communities foundation worldwide with a language coverage of Chinese, English, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai and Arabic. It has gained the support of 200,000 blockchain fans in more than 20 countries/regions, and the figure is still rising.

It is believed that this meetup in Australia is bound to strengthen the community consensus of Blockcloud and promote its image as an international project. With its global meetup steps continuing, Blockcloud will pass the value of Future Internet to more blockchain fans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005898/en/