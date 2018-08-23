Blockcloud : Talks About Trends in Future Internet at China Computer Association Event

Dr. Shu Yang, Co-founder of Blockcloud, was invited to attend an
academic event hosted by China Computer Association to discuss
"information technology revolution and innovation." He delivered a
speech on "Blockchain-based advanced TCP/IP", which could provide
constant connectivity for dynamic networks.
The traditional Internet was designed for military point-to-point
communication and was suitable for persistent connections with
small-scale networks centered on host addresses. Today, with the
explosive growth of networked mobile devices, static networks that
transmit data based on IP addresses are greatly restricting the
development of application scenarios.
Having researched the Future Internet technology for years, the core
team of Blockcloud believes that a combination of Service-centric
Networking (SCN) and blockchain technology will help build an open,
dynamic, secure and efficient network underlying protocol system and
will promote the development of the Future Internet technology.
Based on SCN, the applications can directly connect to the service
through service’s name, shield the application layer from the same level
of the underlying IP address, and adaptively support the requirements of
service matching, migration and mobility.
However, the SCN network itself has credibility, fairness, and
incentives problems. Blockchain technology solves the problem of trust
and incentives in the service center network. Blockcloud proposes the
Proof of Service (PoS) to reliably verify the authenticity of services
in the network. Through the smart contract, a game-based Truthful
Continuous Double Auction (TCDA) is designed to achieve fair pricing and
matching of services, creating a point-to-point sharing economy model
and providing incentives to service contributors. In addition,
Blockcloud has developed a Compact Directed Acyclic Graph (CoDAG) that
packs blocks faster, efficiently records transactions, and improves
network performance.
Blockcloud uses a loosed coupled hierarchical architecture design to
build a network underlying protocol system with an approach similar to
“building blocks”. Each layer works together and can self-evolve
independently.
Core members of the Blockcloud project come from top research
institutions. Over 50% of them hold a Ph.D. The advisory board includes
two IEEE Fellows, 5 National Distinguished Scientists and 15 professors.
With the strength of the world's top scientists, every move of
Blockcloud project will attract great attention.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005299/en/