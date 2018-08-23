Blockcloud : Talks About Trends in Future Internet at China Computer Association Event

Dr. Shu Yang, Co-founder of Blockcloud, was invited to attend an academic event hosted by China Computer Association to discuss "information technology revolution and innovation." He delivered a speech on "Blockchain-based advanced TCP/IP", which could provide constant connectivity for dynamic networks.

The traditional Internet was designed for military point-to-point communication and was suitable for persistent connections with small-scale networks centered on host addresses. Today, with the explosive growth of networked mobile devices, static networks that transmit data based on IP addresses are greatly restricting the development of application scenarios.

Having researched the Future Internet technology for years, the core team of Blockcloud believes that a combination of Service-centric Networking (SCN) and blockchain technology will help build an open, dynamic, secure and efficient network underlying protocol system and will promote the development of the Future Internet technology.

Based on SCN, the applications can directly connect to the service through service’s name, shield the application layer from the same level of the underlying IP address, and adaptively support the requirements of service matching, migration and mobility.

However, the SCN network itself has credibility, fairness, and incentives problems. Blockchain technology solves the problem of trust and incentives in the service center network. Blockcloud proposes the Proof of Service (PoS) to reliably verify the authenticity of services in the network. Through the smart contract, a game-based Truthful Continuous Double Auction (TCDA) is designed to achieve fair pricing and matching of services, creating a point-to-point sharing economy model and providing incentives to service contributors. In addition, Blockcloud has developed a Compact Directed Acyclic Graph (CoDAG) that packs blocks faster, efficiently records transactions, and improves network performance.

Blockcloud uses a loosed coupled hierarchical architecture design to build a network underlying protocol system with an approach similar to “building blocks”. Each layer works together and can self-evolve independently.

Core members of the Blockcloud project come from top research institutions. Over 50% of them hold a Ph.D. The advisory board includes two IEEE Fellows, 5 National Distinguished Scientists and 15 professors. With the strength of the world's top scientists, every move of Blockcloud project will attract great attention.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005299/en/