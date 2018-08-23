Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blockcloud : Talks About Trends in Future Internet at China Computer Association Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

Dr. Shu Yang, Co-founder of Blockcloud, was invited to attend an academic event hosted by China Computer Association to discuss "information technology revolution and innovation." He delivered a speech on "Blockchain-based advanced TCP/IP", which could provide constant connectivity for dynamic networks.

The traditional Internet was designed for military point-to-point communication and was suitable for persistent connections with small-scale networks centered on host addresses. Today, with the explosive growth of networked mobile devices, static networks that transmit data based on IP addresses are greatly restricting the development of application scenarios.

Having researched the Future Internet technology for years, the core team of Blockcloud believes that a combination of Service-centric Networking (SCN) and blockchain technology will help build an open, dynamic, secure and efficient network underlying protocol system and will promote the development of the Future Internet technology.

Based on SCN, the applications can directly connect to the service through service’s name, shield the application layer from the same level of the underlying IP address, and adaptively support the requirements of service matching, migration and mobility.

However, the SCN network itself has credibility, fairness, and incentives problems. Blockchain technology solves the problem of trust and incentives in the service center network. Blockcloud proposes the Proof of Service (PoS) to reliably verify the authenticity of services in the network. Through the smart contract, a game-based Truthful Continuous Double Auction (TCDA) is designed to achieve fair pricing and matching of services, creating a point-to-point sharing economy model and providing incentives to service contributors. In addition, Blockcloud has developed a Compact Directed Acyclic Graph (CoDAG) that packs blocks faster, efficiently records transactions, and improves network performance.

Blockcloud uses a loosed coupled hierarchical architecture design to build a network underlying protocol system with an approach similar to “building blocks”. Each layer works together and can self-evolve independently.

Core members of the Blockcloud project come from top research institutions. Over 50% of them hold a Ph.D. The advisory board includes two IEEE Fellows, 5 National Distinguished Scientists and 15 professors. With the strength of the world's top scientists, every move of Blockcloud project will attract great attention.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pM.M.WARBURG & CO HYPOTHEKENBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:24pRYANAIR : reaches agreement with Irish union in pilots dispute
RE
12:24pPCI BIOTECH : Invitation to first half year 2018 presentation
GL
12:22pQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Acquisition Of Lee & Lee (dental Surgeons) Pte. Ltd. - Amendments Of Terms
PU
12:22pMEGAFON : Results of the Tender Offer to purchase MegaFon’s ordinary shares and global depositary receipts
PU
12:22pCOMMSCOPE : The Future of Cell Site Development
PU
12:22pEUROPEAN RELEASE LINER MARKET STUDY 2018 : Focus on Markets & Materials, Capacities & Technologies, and the Changing Structure of the Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:21pSECURITAS : $93.15 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Paragon Systems
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $81,029 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $353,298 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.