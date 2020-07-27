Log in
Blockgraph Appoints Aleck Schleider as Chief Revenue Officer

07/27/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Blockgraph is a joint venture between Comcast, Charter Communications and ViacomCBS to help marketers use audience insights for Advanced TV and Premium Video Advertising

Schleider will lead customer expansion and platform monetization efforts

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, an industry-operated data platform that allows its users to provide insights to advertisers, today announced that it has appointed industry veteran Aleck Schleider as its first ever Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment follows the recent announcement that Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and ViacomCBS have created a separate entity and taken equal ownership of Blockgraph.

In the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, Schleider will be responsible for growing the diversity of clients and partners within Blockgraph platform. He will oversee all sales and account management roles and will also guide the platform’s monetization strategy and commercial direction. Schleider will report directly to Blockgraph CEO Jason Manningham.

An industry veteran, Aleck Schleider brings more than two decades of experience in digital and advanced TV advertising, with a core focus on the application of data across TV, CTV and Digital Video. Most recently, Schleider served as senior vice president of client and data strategy at Amobee and Videology, where he was responsible for the innovation, development and adoption of the company's linear and advanced TV data and measurement offerings to include cross channel and premium digital video solutions.  Prior to Amobee and Videology, Schleider held product, marketing and commercial leadership roles at Forbes and Advertising.com.

Blockgraph’s technology helps users securely apply high quality data to the premium video and TV marketplace in order to efficiently discover and reach their target audiences across an increasingly complex video ecosystem. The industry-operated platform creates a foundation for a safe and transparent approach to controlled data collaboration required for advanced advertising.

“Our long-term vision for the development of Blockgraph has always been to introduce data into the television and OTT marketplace in a safe, secure and sustainable way. As we continue to build our successful launch with our founding Members, we are excited to bring the industry a scaled collaboration platform built to serve all ecosystem participants, including connectivity providers, video distributors, publishers, agencies, brands, and data partners,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “We knew that the CRO position would be crucial in realizing a sustainable monetization strategy, and Aleck’s demonstrated success in both maximizing revenue performance and delivering new product solutions is why he was the perfect choice for this role.”

“It’s clear that changing TV consumption patterns are driving an increased need by suppliers and advertisers to better facilitate 1st and 3rd party data solutions across Addressable TV and CTV channels. This, in turn, is driving a growing sense of urgency to provide a privacy-focused data matching platform that checks all the necessary boxes for efficiency, accuracy, quality, control and speed.  The foundation of Blockgraph represents a tremendous opportunity to deliver the most secure and accurate data matching technology to directly serve the entire TV and CTV industry,” said Aleck Schleider, CRO of Blockgraph. “I am thrilled to be a part of the team and look forward to driving this game changing solution forward.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is an industry-operated data and insights platform that helps media companies and advertisers securely and transparently collaborate to apply data across TV and premium video inventory.  With a commitment to creating a better, safer, and more sustainable advertising ecosystem, Blockgraph offers brand safe data solutions to advertisers, agencies, publishers, distributors and their technology partners.  Blockgraph is owned  by three of the largest media and video distribution companies in the world: Comcast NBCUniversal, Charter Communications, Inc. and ViacomCBS Inc.  For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.

Contact:
Alexandra Levy
650-996-5758
alex@siliconalley-media.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
