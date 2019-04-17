Blocko : Initiates Client Migration Program with Launch of Aergo Enterprise

Blocko
the leading blockchain technology and enterprise IT-integration service,
announces today that it is officially retiring its existing product
offering, Coinstack, in favor of its new and improved flagship product,
Aergo Enterprise.
Aergo Enterprise extends beyond a private blockchain infrastructure to a
hybrid blockchain model that enables organizations to unlock
unprecedented levels of efficiency, security, and value. Aergo
Enterprise focuses on high performance, efficient consensus, and ease of
development. It enables companies to address the complexity of
blockchain implementation by providing the tools needed to make
deployment easier.
The hybrid approach provided by Aergo Enterprise differs from existing
blockchain products like Hyperledger, Corda, and Coinstack, which are
completely private.
The hybrid approach will allow customers to:
-
Open data silos: Exchanging assets such as information,
tokenized goods, and supply chain registries between blockchains using
Merkle Bridges will improve b2b collaborations, using the Aergo main
network to settle transactions trustlessly.
-
Increase data integrity: Anchor data and transactions by
recording hashes of independent blockchain data to the Aergo main
network, an immutable public blockchain.
Features of Aergo Enterprise include:
-
Simplified administration: Familiar, easy-to-integrate,
one-click provisioning of custom blockchains, as well as simplified
cloud system orchestration.
-
Easy monitoring: Integrated with Hub Enterprise, Aergo
Enterprise provides a dashboard, transaction and block history, as
well as resources and asset monitoring for independent blockchains.
-
Usable development kits: SQL/PL-like programming and data
handling, as well as an integrated development environment for smart
contracts.
-
Integrated node management: Extended node management systems
for more configurations and settings such as managing permissions and
deleting data.
-
Pre-built applications: Fully-developed applications
built on Coinstack that are in use by large-scale companies for
Identity Authentication, Document Management, Smart Contracts,
Payments, and IoT will now be offered on Aergo Enterprise.
-
Around-the-clock support: Providing the same expertise
accumulated from working with large clients over the past four years.
Many of the companies Blocko has worked with to deploy blockchain
solutions within South Korea will have the option to upgrade to Aergo
Enterprise. To support this initiative, Blocko is now initiating
Coinstack to Aergo Enterprise client migration program.
“We’ve been supporting Aergo Organization in the design and construction
of the Aergo platform for a full year. After a long and intensive R&D
process, we are excited to finally launch our largest product to date,”
said Won-Beom Kim, founder and CEO of Blocko. “Our existing customers
will be able to complete the migration program with ease and switch to
our hybrid, high-performance blockchain network setup to achieve greater
levels of security and scalability, while expanding their use cases.”
About Blocko
Blocko is a commercial blockchain
infrastructure provider offering organizations the ability to design,
deploy, and manage digital services on a secure distributed network.
Enterprise-IT integration and cloud deployment know-how are at the core
of its value proposition. The company provides a stable and secure
blockchain operating system and an easy-to-use development platform with
stable APIs.
