Blood Group Typing Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Agena Bioscience and Bio-Rad Laboratories| Technavio

The global blood group typing market is poised to grow by USD 1.36 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005289/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global blood group typing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Blood Group Typing Market Analysis Report by product (consumables, instruments, and software), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing R&D activities focused on analyzing molecular level of blood group typing. In addition, the rising government support pertaining to blood safety is anticipated to further boost the growth of the blood group typing market.

Innovative and newer products are increasingly being introduced by healthcare and biotechnology companies to analyze the molecular level of blood group typing. In addition, researchers have developed a flexible DNA microarray platform for molecular blood group typing. The platform enables the processing of blood samples and genotype which allows blood banks to offer extensive screening to blood donors at relatively low costs. These factors will increase the involvement of end-users in blood group typing industry, which in turn, will boost the global market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Blood Group Typing Market Companies:

Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience owns and operates its business under a unified business segment. Some of the products offered by the company are Hemo ID DQS Panel and Hemo ID software. Hemo ID DQS Panel is a panel designed for use on the MassARRAY System to simplify and identify new groups of donors by easy and quick testing of samples.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories operates its business under three segments, which include life science, clinical diagnostics, and other operations. The company’s key offerings include ABO/Rh Reagents and TANGO infinity System.

Danaher

Danaher has business operations under various segments, namely life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental & applied solutions. The product offered by the company is PK7300 Automated Microplate System. This product is an automated microplate system featuring 300 sample-per-hour throughput for automated blood donor testing.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates its business under three segments, which include healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company’s key offerings include BIOSCOT Blood Typing Reagents and Blood typing intermediates FFMU.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics operates its business through a unified business segment. The company’s key offerings in the blood group typing market include ORTHO VISION Analyzer and ID-Micro Typing System.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Blood Group Typing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Consumables

Instruments

Software

Blood Group Typing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005289/en/