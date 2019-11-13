Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blood Group Typing Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Agena Bioscience and Bio-Rad Laboratories| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 03:31am EST

The global blood group typing market is poised to grow by USD 1.36 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005289/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global blood group typing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global blood group typing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Blood Group Typing Market Analysis Report by product (consumables, instruments, and software), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing R&D activities focused on analyzing molecular level of blood group typing. In addition, the rising government support pertaining to blood safety is anticipated to further boost the growth of the blood group typing market.

Innovative and newer products are increasingly being introduced by healthcare and biotechnology companies to analyze the molecular level of blood group typing. In addition, researchers have developed a flexible DNA microarray platform for molecular blood group typing. The platform enables the processing of blood samples and genotype which allows blood banks to offer extensive screening to blood donors at relatively low costs. These factors will increase the involvement of end-users in blood group typing industry, which in turn, will boost the global market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Blood Group Typing Market Companies:

Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience owns and operates its business under a unified business segment. Some of the products offered by the company are Hemo ID DQS Panel and Hemo ID software. Hemo ID DQS Panel is a panel designed for use on the MassARRAY System to simplify and identify new groups of donors by easy and quick testing of samples.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories operates its business under three segments, which include life science, clinical diagnostics, and other operations. The company’s key offerings include ABO/Rh Reagents and TANGO infinity System.

Danaher

Danaher has business operations under various segments, namely life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental & applied solutions. The product offered by the company is PK7300 Automated Microplate System. This product is an automated microplate system featuring 300 sample-per-hour throughput for automated blood donor testing.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates its business under three segments, which include healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company’s key offerings include BIOSCOT Blood Typing Reagents and Blood typing intermediates FFMU.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics operates its business through a unified business segment. The company’s key offerings in the blood group typing market include ORTHO VISION Analyzer and ID-Micro Typing System.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Blood Group Typing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Consumables
  • Instruments
  • Software

Blood Group Typing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • ROW
  • North America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aKRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:06aRigado adds EnOcean Energy Harvesting Sensors and Switches to its Pre-Integrated Bluetooth Devices Program
GL
04:05aJINKOSOLAR : motion for summary determination of non-infringement will be granted by ITC JUDGE within two weeks
PR
04:05aSABRE : Launches New Solutions Within the Sabre Commercial Platform
PU
04:05aCOMDIRECT BANK : Joint Reasoned Statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of comdirect bank AG on the public tender offer by Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH published
EQ
04:01aWESTJET AIRLINES : and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada unite to share kindness
AQ
04:01aBASF : Chemetall completes expansion of its production site in Langelsheim, Germany
AQ
04:01aCLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Reimbursement for Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets for Women with Relapsed Ovarian Cancer in Italy
BU
04:01aTELIT : 's simWISE Embedded SIM Technology Supports 5G-Ready LTE-M and NB-IoT Modules
PR
04:01aSYSDIG INTRODUCES SYSDIG SECURE 3.0 : The Industry's First Kubernetes-Native Threat Prevention and Incident Response Tool
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2RENAULT : RENAULT : Sanjeev Gupta in talks to sell his LPS Coventry supply business to Jaguar
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : ???????Nordex confirms 2019 guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group