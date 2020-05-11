Bloom Beauty Essence® – Radiant Skin Thanks to Effective Superfoods

BOCA RATON, FL, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Beauty Essence® provides day and night protection through superfoods to make your skin radiant.

“We know that we should drink 64 ounces of water every day, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, and exercise 30-60 minutes to provide our skin with the nutrients it needs,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company.

But many people don’t have the time to eat a balanced diet, drink enough water or exercise.

“Our skin needs nutrients because it is under constant attack from UV-radiation, air pollution, stress, highly-processed food, second-hand smoke, and alcohol,” she added. “Without proper nutrition, we are leaving our skin vulnerable to all these pollutants.”

Steiner-Kienzler said R-Pharm developed Bloom Beauty Essence®, which provides the nutrients people need for beautiful and firmer skin.

“We developed a product that doesn’t mask your skin’s blemishes and wrinkles,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We developed a product using natural, not synthetic, vitamins, plus minerals from nutrient-rich plants, fruits, and algae. These superfoods are packed with antioxidants your skin needs.”

Steiner-Kienzler said R-Pharm also realized that your skin’s needs are different during the day and night.

“Bloom Day Spa provides your skin with moisture, which creates a protective shield against the stressful influencers of the day,” Steiner-Kienzler said, adding that the Day Spa’s ingredients include natural antioxidants from guava, amla fruit, and microalgae.

The Night Spa supplement works on your skin while you are asleep.

“During the night, our skin has time to regenerate and revitalize,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “ Bloom Beauty Essence ® Night Spa with pomegranate and gluten-free wheat extracts supports the natural regeneration of your skin.

“Night Spa nourishes your skin from the inside out and supports the rejuvenation of the skin’s cells,” she said. “When you wake up, your skin will be refreshed and radiant.”

One of the Night Spa’s most crucial ingredient is pomegranate, which has been used as a “beauty treatment” for centuries. Pomegranate is perfect for “skin nutrition” because it is rich in vitamins E, C, and minerals, such as magnesium, calcium, and potassium.

“Just as you need proper nutrition to stay healthy, so does your skin. Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spas will help your skin look fresh, firm, and radiant,” Steiner-Kienzler said.

For more information, please visit bloombeauty.de .

