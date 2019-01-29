Bloom Burton & Co. Announces the 2019 Bloom Burton Award Gala

Bloom Burton & Co. (“Bloom Burton”) is thrilled to announce the
2019 Bloom Burton Award Gala, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in
Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Bestowed
annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist,
inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who
made the greatest contribution to Canada’s innovative healthcare
industry in the previous year. Nominees will be accepted from any of the
biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging,
research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT
sectors, and equal consideration will be given to contributions across
any stage of development – from discovery to commercial end markets.
The Bloom Burton Award recognizes the individual for their specific,
significant contribution from the previous year.
The Bloom Burton Award winner will be chosen from an esteemed panel of
judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare
investment, entrepreneurship and journalism:
-
Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors
-
Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury Inc.
-
Cecilia Gonzalo, Partner, Oberland Capital
-
Carl Gordon, Partner and Co-Head of Global Private Equity, OrbiMed
Advisors
-
Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital
-
Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS
-
Mayukh Sukhatme, President, Roivant Pharma
Nominations may be submitted by the public at large on or before April
15, 2019. A narrowed list of three finalists will be announced at
the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, April 30 to May
1, 2019. All three finalists, along with their family and friends, will
be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September
26, 2019. Each of the three finalists will receive a $25,000 cash prize,
and a single winner will receive the 2019 Bloom Burton Award. A limited
number of tickets are available for industry sponsors and individuals;
please visit www.bloomburton.com for
more information.
Jolyon Burton, President of Bloom Burton & Co. commented, "The Bloom
Burton Award celebrates world-class innovation by Canadians in the
healthcare sector. It is not just a reminder; it is also a confirmation
that the Canadian life sciences sector has the talent, the
infrastructure and the know-how to produce important innovations that
positively impact society."
About Bloom Burton & Co.
Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the
healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an
experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and
capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence,
which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists
our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and
its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research,
business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct
investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton
Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory
Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian
Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Please visit www.bloomburton.com to
learn more.
