Bloom Burton & Co. Announces the 2019 Bloom Burton Award Gala

01/29/2019 | 11:04am EST

  • Annual Award Recognizes the Most Significant Contributor to Canada’s Innovative Healthcare Industry

Bloom Burton & Co. (“Bloom Burton”) is thrilled to announce the 2019 Bloom Burton Award Gala, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada’s innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees will be accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration will be given to contributions across any stage of development – from discovery to commercial end markets. The Bloom Burton Award recognizes the individual for their specific, significant contribution from the previous year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005674/en/

The Bloom Burton Award winner will be chosen from an esteemed panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism:

  • Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors
  • Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury Inc.
  • Cecilia Gonzalo, Partner, Oberland Capital
  • Carl Gordon, Partner and Co-Head of Global Private Equity, OrbiMed Advisors
  • Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital
  • Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS
  • Mayukh Sukhatme, President, Roivant Pharma

Nominations may be submitted by the public at large on or before April 15, 2019. A narrowed list of three finalists will be announced at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, April 30 to May 1, 2019. All three finalists, along with their family and friends, will be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 26, 2019. Each of the three finalists will receive a $25,000 cash prize, and a single winner will receive the 2019 Bloom Burton Award. A limited number of tickets are available for industry sponsors and individuals; please visit www.bloomburton.com for more information.

Jolyon Burton, President of Bloom Burton & Co. commented, "The Bloom Burton Award celebrates world-class innovation by Canadians in the healthcare sector. It is not just a reminder; it is also a confirmation that the Canadian life sciences sector has the talent, the infrastructure and the know-how to produce important innovations that positively impact society."

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Please visit www.bloomburton.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
