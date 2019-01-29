Log in
Bloom Energy : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

01/29/2019 | 03:24pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

ZERVIGON EDDY

7/24/2018

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

4353 NORTH FIRST STREET

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

7/24/2018

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Restricted Stock Unit (RSU)

Class B Common

(3)

(3)

(Class B Common Stock)

(1) (2)

2917

$0.00

(2)

DStock

(4)

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on July 24, 2018 to include the following RSU which was inadvertently not included in the original filing.

  • (2) Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive 1 share of the issuer's Class B Common Stock upon settlement.

  • (3) The RSU will vest 100% at the end of lock-up period and during an open trading window, subject to the reporting person's continuous service with the Issuer through the vesting date.

  • (4) All the outstanding shares of our Class B common stock will convert automatically into shares of our Class A common stock upon the occurrence of certain events. In addition, Class B common stock may be converted into shares of Class A common stock at any time at the election of the holder. Following such conversion, each share of Class A common stock will have one vote per share and the rights of the holders of all outstanding common stock will be identical.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

ZERVIGON EDDY

4353 NORTH FIRST STREET SAN JOSE, CA 95134

X

Signatures

/s/Shawn Soderberg, attorney-in-fact

1/29/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 20:23:05 UTC
