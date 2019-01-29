Bloom Energy : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF hours per response... 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

ZERVIGON EDDY 7/24/2018 Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

4353 NORTH FIRST STREET Director SAN JOSE, CA 95134 7/24/2018

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Restricted Stock Unit (RSU)

Class B Common

(3)

(3)

(Class B Common Stock)

(1) (2)

2917

$0.00

(2)

DStock

(4)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on July 24, 2018 to include the following RSU which was inadvertently not included in the original filing.

(2) Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive 1 share of the issuer's Class B Common Stock upon settlement.

(3) The RSU will vest 100% at the end of lock-up period and during an open trading window, subject to the reporting person's continuous service with the Issuer through the vesting date.

(4) All the outstanding shares of our Class B common stock will convert automatically into shares of our Class A common stock upon the occurrence of certain events. In addition, Class B common stock may be converted into shares of Class A common stock at any time at the election of the holder. Following such conversion, each share of Class A common stock will have one vote per share and the rights of the holders of all outstanding common stock will be identical.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other ZERVIGON EDDY 4353 NORTH FIRST STREET SAN JOSE, CA 95134 X

Signatures

/s/Shawn Soderberg, attorney-in-fact

1/29/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

