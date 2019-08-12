Log in
Bloom Energy : Current report filing

08/12/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

___________________________________________

FORM 8-K

___________________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report: August 12, 2019 (Date of earliest event reported)

___________________________________________

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

001-38598

Commission File Number

___________________________________________

Delaware

77-0565408

(Sate or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

4353 North First Street, San Jose, California

95134

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

___________________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange

Title of each class (1)

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Class A Common Stock $0.0001 par value

"BE"

New York Stock Exchange

(1) Our Class B Common Stock is not registered but is convertible into shares of Class A Common Stock at the election of the holder.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company þ

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 12, 2019, Bloom Energy Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and issued a Letter to Shareholders and press release, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively. The Letter to Shareholders discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest comparable GAAP equivalent ofthese non-GAAP measures is contained in tabular form in Exhibit 99.1.

The information contained in this Item 2.02 and in the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Letter to Shareholders dated August 12, 2019

99.2

Press Release dated August 12, 2019

Signature

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

Date:

August 12, 2019

By:

/s/ Randy Furr

Randy Furr

Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 20:21:02 UTC
