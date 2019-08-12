Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bloom Energy : Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue of $233.8 million

271 Acceptances, 50% Higher than Q2'18

SAN JOSE, CA, August 12, 2019 -- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company has issued a shareholder letter with a discussion of its second quarter 2019 financial results and forward estimates, which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investor.bloomenergy.com

Bloom Energy will hold a conference call today to discuss results.

Conference Call Details

Bloom Energy will host a conference call today, August 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results. To participate in the live call, analysts and investors may call +1

  1. 828-0524 and enter the passcode: 8859887. Those calling from outside the U.S. may dial +1 (647) 689-5146 and enter the same passcode: 8859887. A simultaneous live webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the Company's website for thirty days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, August 19, 2019, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 8859887.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable, and affordable energy for everyone in the world. The Company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, 'Always-On' electric power that is clean and sustainable. Bloom's customers include twenty-five of the Fortune 100 companies and leaders in cloud services and data centers, healthcare, retail, financial services and many other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Investor Relations:

Mark Mesler

Bloom Energy

+1 (408) 543-1743Mark.Mesler@bloomenergy.com

Media:

David McCulloch

Bloom Energy

+1 (408) 543-1087David.McCulloch@bloomenergy.com

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 20:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:37pROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' response to updated FDA letter to healthcare providers on Paclitaxel Devices to treat peripheral artery disease
PU
04:37pJAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Acquisition of Cavion, Inc.
PU
04:37pBJS WHOLESALE CLUB : BJ's Charitable Foundation Surprises Madison Heights and Taylor, Mich. Classrooms with $50,000 Donation through DonorsChoose.org
BU
04:36pEVO PAYMENTS : Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
AQ
04:35pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In EQT Corporation To Contact The Firm
NE
04:35pNovelion Therapeutics Announces Anticipated Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GL
04:32pRESOLUTE HIGHLIGHTS : Committed to Sustainability
PU
04:32pCVS HEALTH : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
04:31pCANADIAN METALS : Reviews 2019 and Announces Its Strategic Objectives
AQ
04:31pREVIVAL GOLD : Airborne Geophysics Firms Up Arnett Gold Deposit Model
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
2THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group